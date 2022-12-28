It’s fair to say that the news cycle has been pretty bleak over the last couple of years. In fact, even our usual escapism of pop culture has been more draining than uplifting thanks to grave stories, including the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial and Kanye West’s antisemitic comments.

But amid all of the seriousness and misery, 2022 has actually provided us with some absolute gems of celebrity drama that is reminiscent of yesteryear — before our stars became more PR trained and social media savvy, and when petty feuds and cringe exposés were all the rage.

After all, for every “Will Smith slapped Chris Rock” 2022 headline there was a “Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine,” and the latter is just so much more palatable for gossip enthusiasts because it’s all of the fun of famous faces misbehaving without anybody getting hurt — physically or otherwise.

So, as the year comes to an end, I thought that it was about time we looked back on some of the ultimately harmless but endlessly entertaining stories that celebrities have gifted us this year.

Buckle up for a very petty and seriously awkward walk down memory lane…