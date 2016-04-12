You Can Now Ask Facebook Messenger About That Weird Rash

As of today, you can send a question to the telemedicine startup HealthTap, and get an answer from a doctor.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday that Messenger was the fastest-growing app in the U.S. in 2015. Indeed, in the last year or so, Facebook has worked hard to make Messenger an indispensable digital one-stop-shop, beefing up what was once a a simple messaging app with features like video calling, peer-to-peer payments, a personal assistant called M — and now, a way to ask health questions, right in the app.

Starting today, you can send a (Facebook) message to HealthTap, a Palo Alto telemedicine startup; users can elect to either receive answers to similar questions in HealthTap's online database (instantly), or an answer from one of 100,000 physicians in HealthTap's network (usually within a few minutes, and all in under 24 hours, the company says). The service, which was announced as Facebook's F8 developers' conference took place Tuesday, is free.

While Google and Apple have invested in wellness and medical projects, this is Facebook's first effort to link its products with health services. "We want to make sure we’re there for people when it's convenient for them," HealthTap CEO Ron Gutman told BuzzFeed News. "You don't need to open (another) app or go to a website. It's like having a discussion with your mom. You ask a question to a doctor and get an answer back."

HealthTap is one of several businesses that Facebook users can now directly message, including the shopping app Spring. "I've never met anyone who likes calling a business, and no one wants to install a new app for every service or business they want to interact with," Zuckerberg said at the conference.