Trump’s Doctor Revealed He’s On A Steroid Recommended For Severe COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s doctor, delivering his second evasive press conference on the president’s health in two days, said Sunday that Trump has been treated with a steroid after his oxygen levels dropped twice since he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

That new information suggests that the president’s condition is more severe than previously disclosed, despite the rosy picture painted by his medical team — who still suggested that Trump could be discharged as soon as Monday.

“Both of those pieces of data tell us you cannot call this a mild disease,” Bob Wachter, chair of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told BuzzFeed News.



Dr. Sean Conley also had to address the contradictory statements that had come from him and White House officials on Saturday, at one point admitting he was trying to “reflect the upbeat attitude” that officials, including Trump, wanted to portray.

Conley insisted Sunday that the president “has continued to improve” but that over the course of his illness, he had “experienced two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation.”

Conley said that the president’s medical team “debated the reasons for this and whether we would even intervene.” The team then initiated a treatment with dexamethasone.

Trump received his first dose of dexamethasone on Saturday and his medical team said the plan is to continue with the treatment “for the time being.”

Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid that suppresses the immune system, helpful in the later stages of severe COVID-19 when that system can go into overdrive and attack the lungs, but potentially harmful in earlier stages when the immune response is needed. In June, a major UK trial found that a daily dose of dexamethasone for up to 10 days reduces deaths by one third in patients on ventilators and by one fifth in patients only receiving supplemental oxygen.

The World Health Organization recommends the use of corticosteroids on patients “with severe and critical COVID-19” — and explicitly specifies that it should be avoided for cases that are not severe, as it has shown no benefits and “could even prove harmful” for those less ill patients. The US National Institutes of Health has a similar guideline.

Conley also confirmed reports that the president had been given two liters of supplemental oxygen on Friday morning after he had a high fever and his oxygen level had dipped below 94%. He would not specify what the president’s oxygen levels were.

Wachter said that the decision to start the steroid treatment made sense in light of that new information.

“Obviously, he’s getting world-class care, but I think you have to say he falls in a group that still has a significant chance of having a bad outcome, going to the ICU, requiring that kind of care and maybe even dying,” he added.

Conley said he had been concerned Friday for the “rapid progression of the illness” and recommended supplemental oxygen for the president. He said that Trump was “fairly adamant” he didn’t need it, claiming that he was not short of breath.

After giving him two liters of oxygen, his saturation levels were over 95%, Conley said.

Conley said that on Saturday, Trump’s oxygen saturation level dropped to 93%, but refused to confirm if the president had received a second round of supplemental oxygen.

Reporters also pressed Conley whether Trump’s oxygen levels had ever dipped below 90%, and he would only say that “We don't have any recordings here of that.” Asked further if Trump had ever registered an oxygen level below 90% at any point since his diagnosis, whether at Walter Reed or at the White House, Conley demurred.

“No, it was below 94%. It wasn’t down into the low 80s or anything, no,” Conley said.

In general, the lower the blood oxygen level, the clearer it is that the coronavirus is harming lung capacity.

“If you’re sitting around and doing well and feeling well, your number is going to be 97 to 98,” Wachter said. “If you have a little bit of inflammation in your lung, it might go down to 93. If you have more inflammation in your lung, it might go down to 87. You’re more worried about the person at 87 than the person at 93.”

Asked specifically if doctors had found signs of pneumonia in or damage to the president’s lungs, Conley would only say “we’re tracking all that” and that there have been “some expected findings, but nothing of any major clinical concern.” Conley also repeatedly avoided answering any questions about Trump’s lung scans.

In a video he tweeted hours after the medical briefing on Sunday, Trump — who stood and appeared a bit livelier than his previous recorded appearance — said, "I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school...and I get it, and I understand it, and it's a very interesting thing, and I'm going to be letting you know about it." (The pandemic has been ongoing for months and more than 208,000 people died in the US alone.)

Trump then announced a "surprise visit" to his supporters standing outside Walter Reed.



Moments later, a masked president, infected with COVID-19, and with at least two other people enclosed in an SUV, drove by and waved to his supporters on the street.

"Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity," a doctor at Walter Reed tweeted not long after.

