Scott Atlas Said It’s Safe To Open All Schools. The Science Is Much More Complicated.

So far, schools don’t appear to be COVID-19 superspreading sites. But Atlas’s assertion that there is “zero excuse” to keep classrooms closed is an oversimplification, experts say.

From the moment Scott Atlas joined the White House’s coronavirus task force, one of his loudest rallying cries has been to open all schools. A few weeks ago, he crowed on Twitter about new research that backed him up — or so he claimed. The study in question found no significant coronavirus transmission from young children to adults. “OPEN the schools!” the Stanford neuroradiologist tweeted. But the paper did not say it was safe to open schools during a pandemic. In fact, it had nothing to do with schools. It was about childcare centers for kids aged 6 and under, and it explicitly stated that its findings did not apply to K–12 schools or colleges. Atlas’s claim took the study “completely out of context,” Walter Gilliam, the Yale professor who led it, told BuzzFeed News. “It would be nice, if he’s going to talk about science, to have actually read it or read a journalist’s take on science, not just make up some stuff.” Seven months into the US pandemic, children and their families are paying a steep price for the government’s failure to control a virus that is now once again surging across most of the country. After schools shut down en masse, President Donald Trump and Atlas insisted that they should all reopen for in-person classes this fall. In areas where they did, many feared that massive outbreaks would follow. Those concerns seem to have been mostly overblown: Early data suggests that, at least so far, schools are not COVID-19 superspreading sites. But Atlas’s assertions that there is “zero excuse” to keep schools closed, and that kids “almost never” transmit the virus, oversimplify the risks that reopened schools can face. That’s according to researchers studying the issue, including some whom Atlas has cited — erroneously, they say — to argue for universal in-person instruction. A school has a better chance of avoiding outbreaks if it’s in a community with low transmission and if it’s adhering to safety protocols, the researchers say. There will be exceptions, however: some schools may be able to keep cases low even in areas with high transmission, for instance. And clusters of cases can still pop up even when all those boxes are checked. That makes the calculus for reopening different everywhere. “I think there’s ample room to open schools and to keep them open through a pandemic,” said David Rubin, a pediatrician and researcher at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “But to do so without recognizing that kids can transmit this virus, and there can be outbreak events originating in schools that can impact teachers or can impact caregivers at home, to me, is just not true.”

In two months, Atlas, a senior fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution, has become the most visible and controversial presence on the White House’s coronavirus task force. Unlike other members, such as Anthony Fauci, he does not have expertise in infectious diseases or epidemiology, which he considers an asset. “I have a background in medical science, but my role really is to translate medical science into public policy,” Atlas told the site UnHerd. “That’s very different from being an epidemiologist or a virologist with a single, limited view on things.” (He did not return multiple requests for comment.) Atlas reportedly helped push the CDC to narrow its criteria for who should get tested. This month, Twitter removed a message of his — “Masks work? NO” — for violating its policy against sharing “false or misleading content related to COVID-19 that could lead to harm.” And he has embraced the Great Barrington Declaration, a push for the unprecedented public health strategy of reaching herd immunity during a pandemic without a vaccine. “Vulnerable” people should be isolated, the proposal argues, and the rest of society should be reopened, including schools, so the virus can spread unchecked. But scores of health organizations and infectious disease experts say this plan would be practically impossible to carry out and would cause many needless deaths. Atlas has been demanding to keep classrooms open even before many of them first closed and the world had much data about how the virus affected children. On March 13, Atlas proclaimed that there was “no medical reason to broadly close schools.” During a Senate committee hearing in May, he argued to “open all K–12 schools.” In July, he declared: “Closing schools denies science.”

And schools were the first thing Atlas focused on as a newly minted member of the White House’s coronavirus task force. During his first week on the job in August, Atlas spoke at a White House event dedicated to resuming in-person education. In seeking reelection, Trump is making schools a centerpiece of his administration’s insistence on business as usual. “We have to open our schools,” he said during the presidential debate on Thursday. “We can’t close up our nation or you’re not going to have a nation.”



"Red states opened and the blue states did not, as opposed to everyone making a decision based on what the best science said."

But in an interview, Oster stressed that the data is preliminary and that she is not calling for universally reopening schools, despite what Atlas suggested.

“What I’m saying is in low-prevalence areas where the pandemic is under control, many of which do not have open schools, we should make moves in the direction of reopening schools in those areas,” she said. She cited San Francisco, which just entered California’s least-restrictive reopening tier thanks to declining virus rates, but whose schools will remain closed for the rest of 2020. The major obstacle, in her view, is that school reopenings have become deeply politicized under the Trump administration. “When the president said all schools should reopen, the divide on who was going to open meant that the red states opened and the blue states did not, as opposed to everyone making a decision based on what the best science said,” Oster said. “This has gotten in the way of a lot of the things we need to do to make these reopenings as safe as possible.”

Rubin, the pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, is also encouraged by what he’s seeing. He is leading a team that is tracking reopenings and compiling safety guidelines for school districts. Understanding the exact nature of an outbreak is important, and Rubin said most of the transmission he has analyzed is happening off campus, during carpools or slumber parties or athletic events with lax hygiene protocols, and brought onto school grounds. Rapid contact tracing is key, but hard numeric thresholds are becoming less useful than initially thought for deciding when to open or close, according to his team’s guidance. Instead, schools should make these calls as part of a constant dialogue with their local public health department. Schools improve their likelihood of staying open when the whole community works to keep virus levels low, and when students, teachers, and staff comply with masking, surveillance for symptoms, social distancing, contact tracing, and hand hygiene, according to the group’s recommendations. Even so, Rubin said, it is unrealistic to expect zero COVID cases — which, for some families and teachers, may be deeply uncomfortable or unacceptable. “The question is: Are your school protocols strong enough to avert the likelihood that one of those people leads to an event in the school?” he said. And each school’s needs will differ depending in part on the level of spread in its community. “There’s no way to universally do this,” said Tan, the pediatrician at Northwestern. “Every school district is different.” Many schools may well be able to eventually open and keep the virus largely at bay. But it would be incorrect to say that schools and public health officials had all the tools and knowledge they needed to do so in the spring, Rubin said. It’s taken until now for researchers in the US to start studying what makes a successful reopening in real time, and for other schools to learn from those findings.

