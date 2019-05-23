Rockefeller Admits “There Were Warning Signs” That A Doctor Sexually Abused Children For Decades

Reginald Archibald, a former doctor and scientist at Rockefeller University Hospital, sexually abused many of his child patients for decades, and his employer had multiple “warning signs” about his behavior, according to a report released Thursday by Rockefeller.

The report is the result of an investigation into Archibald’s alleged misconduct that started in the fall of 2018, after a former patient lodged a complaint with the hospital. The investigation, conducted by a law firm hired by Rockefeller, reveals that the university also received many other complaints as far back as the early 1960s against Archibald, who worked at the hospital from the 1940s to the 1980s and died in 2007.

“What’s most outrageous is they knew going back for decades about this man, and what they did is typical of large institutions: they protected the institution over the safety and welfare of the children,” Paul Mones, an attorney representing 200 of Archibald’s former patients, told BuzzFeed News.

Archibald, a pediatric endocrinologist who studied and treated issues related to childhood growth and maturation, fondled young patients, had them masturbate, masturbated them until they ejaculated, pulled their erect penises, brushed his face against their genitals, touched them while having them sit naked in his lap, and took semen samples from them without any professional justification, according to the report. Archibald also published research that included photographs he’d taken of nude patients, ostensibly to document their growth and sexual maturation.

Several former patients told BuzzFeed News earlier this year that these doctor visits, which they stayed silent about for years, were traumatizing, humiliating, and life-altering. Two journals are now planning to acknowledge the patients’ allegations in the scientific record.

Archibald’s misconduct was apparently not confined to the doctor’s office. He also invited patients to his summer cabin in Canada, and a few of them told investigators that sexual abuse took place there, according to the report.

For its investigation, the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and reviewed Archibald’s records, patient records, and other Rockefeller documents. Its report acknowledges that, at this point, many witnesses have died or do not remember what happened.

“With the benefit of hindsight, however,” it concludes, “and viewed in light of today’s greater knowledge of sexual abuse and current standards of appropriate practices and procedures for studies and treatment of children, there were warning signs that could have been seen, appreciated or further pursued earlier.”

Mones, the attorney for many of Archibald’s former patients, said the report’s findings verify his clients’ experiences with Archibald. But he criticized the report for at times attempting to rationalize the doctor’s misconduct. Also, he said, it downplayed the university’s failure to act on concerns about him.

For example, in 1960, the New York County District Attorney’s Office issued a grand jury subpoena for medical records for two patients. The grand jury did not charge Archibald, and the matter was dismissed for reasons unknown because the proceeding was private, according to the report. The then-president of Rockefeller was aware of the investigation, but has since died.

In 1996, a former patient sent a letter to the hospital complaining about inappropriate sexual conduct during exams in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Archibald denied the accusations, and the physician-in-chief told the New York State Office of Professional Medical Conduct that the allegation was baseless.

In 1998, a former patient called to say that Archibald had acted inappropriately sexually toward him, according to the report. After he made his complaint, “nothing more happened at that time.”

Yet another complainant who came forward in 2004 was found to have credible allegations, but “stopped communicating.” That year, the doctor who held the position of physician-in-chief from 1960 to 1974 told investigators that he had received complaints about Archibald. But, the report said, “his memory was vague” and “there is no evidence that Dr. Archibald acknowledged any inappropriate conduct.”

