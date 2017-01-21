People Are Saying That Twitter Forced Them To Follow Trump's @POTUS Account
So much for the peaceful transition of social media power.
As soon as President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president, he got a new Twitter handle: @POTUS. Meanwhile, Barack Obama's presidential tweets and followers followed him over to @POTUS44.
It was a highly choreographed social media transition. The idea was that the people who had been following @Potus would now find themselves following both it, and the new @Potus44 account.
But later in the day, Twitter users started complaining that for some reason, they had found themselves following @POTUS and seeing President Trump's tweets in their feeds — even if they said they'd unfollowed the account purposefully before the handoff, or had never followed it at all.
It wasn't immediately clear why people were seeing Trump's tweets — but many of them weren't happy about it.
The apparent glitch also seemed to extend to the vice president's and first lady's Twitter accounts.
It even happened to an ex-Twitter head of product.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was telling users that the company was looking into the issue and that feeds would eventually catch up.
Twitter's support team also said they were trying to get to the bottom of the issue and it was "being resolved."
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Twitter for comment.
-
