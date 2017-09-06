A Science Journal Said That Removing Statues "Risks Whitewashing History"

"Maybe when I tell people that science is systemically racist, they’ll believe me now. This trash is endorsed by a top journal," one scientist said.

The editorial, published online Monday, addresses the nationwide movement to take down Confederate statues. Nature, based out of London, argued that these kinds of statues should remain, while parks, streets, and other public spaces named for Nazis, for example, should also keep those names.

“Erasing names, however, runs the risk of whitewashing history,” the editorial said. It also suggested a fix: “Institutions and cities could do something similar by installing a plaque noting the controversy, or an equally sized monument commemorating the victims.” Nature likened its proposal to the common practice of footnoting errors and ethical questions in studies.

The editorial began attracting ire online on Wednesday when the journal tweeted it.



Many said that Nature missed the chief argument against the statues, which is that they inherently celebrate and glorify the people they depict.