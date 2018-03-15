Opternative, a startup that lets people get a glasses prescription without leaving home, has received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration.

An online vision-test startup that’s rankled optometrists has been slapped with a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration, which accused it of operating without the agency’s approval.

Opternative, which is based in Chicago, offers what it calls “the anytime, anywhere vision test” through its website, which lets people get a glasses and contact lens prescription for $60 without looking away from their laptops.

In the letter, which was marked Oct. 30, 2017, but only posted online last week, the FDA said that Opternative’s service should have asked for the agency’s clearance because it was a medical device — but had not done so.

Like other medical devices, the online vision test “is intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease, or to affect the structure or any function of the body,” according to the agency.

“We have responded to the Warning Letter and we are working closely with FDA on this matter,” Peter Horkan, a representative for Opternative, told BuzzFeed News by email.

Like many other startups bent on disrupting health care, Opternative was founded in 2012 to allow people to get prescriptions for cheap, and buy glasses or contacts wherever they want. It has sued states in its quest to operate across the country, as well as competitor Warby Parker for allegedly stealing its technology.

“It’s no different than Uber vs. taxis and Airbnb vs. the hotel industry,” Aaron Dallek, Opternative’s cofounder and then-CEO, told BuzzFeed News in 2016. (He has since stepped down.) “These are entrenched interests that do not want consumers to have access to convenient, affordable eye care, plain and simple.”