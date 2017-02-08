Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Are Funding Scientists As Part Of Their Plan To To Tackle Disease

In its quest to “cure, prevent, or manage all diseases,” the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is committing more than $50 million to fund nearly 50 researchers.

Six months ago, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife launched a $3 billion effort to “cure, prevent, or manage all diseases” by the end of the century, starting with a new research center in the San Francisco Bay Area.



The leaders of that center, the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, announced on Wednesday one of the first major components of that ambitious goal: It will commit more than $50 million to funding nearly 50 scientists in fields such as engineering, biology, chemistry, computer science, math, and physics.

The Biohub Investigators, as they’re being called, hail from UC Berkeley, Stanford University, and UC San Francisco, and will each receive up to $1.5 million for five years of research. The nonprofit was launched with a 10-year, $600 million commitment from Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, a UCSF-trained pediatrician, and their philanthropy-oriented limited liability company, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which is also investing in education and technology projects.

Zuckerberg and Chan’s goal is for the scientists to use the Biohub, located near UCSF, to collaborate on interdisciplinary projects and build research tools together, on top of keeping their positions and labs at their home institutions. Joseph DeRisi, the Biohub’s co-president, told BuzzFeed News that the couple regularly communicate with him, although they didn’t help select the 47 Biohub Investigators. That task was left to an international panel of 60 scientists and engineers, who vetted more than 700 applicants from the three universities.

“Both Mark and Priscilla are avid consumers of science,” said DeRisi, a UCSF professor of biochemistry and biophysics. “They enjoy learning new things and knowing what the cutting edge of research is all about.”