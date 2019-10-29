SAN FRANCISCO — Juul plans to cut about 500 jobs by the end of 2019, capping off a tumultuous year in which the company, once a fast-growing e-cigarette giant, has cut back its expansion efforts in the face of regulatory scrutiny around the world.



The San Francisco–based company said Tuesday that, under a reorganization, it will be laying off staffers in some departments and consolidating others. It did not specify which departments would face layoffs, but said the cuts will amount to about 10% to 15% of its 4,000-person workforce, according to a spokesperson. The layoffs were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The company also said that four executives would be departing. Among them is chief marketing officer, Craig Brommers, who had joined in April after spending nearly three years as the top marketing head at the Gap. No one will fill Brommers’ role, according to the spokesperson.

Other departures include Tim Danaher, chief finance officer, David Foster, senior vice president of advanced technology, and Ashley Gould, chief administrative officer.



The cuts are the latest retreat for a startup that has until recently enjoyed skyrocketing growth and become all but synonymous with the e-cigarette industry. It hired an average of 300 people a month this year, captured an estimated 75% of the US e-cigarette market. Last year, it was valued at $38 billion with an investment from tobacco giant Altria.

