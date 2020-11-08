Just Electing Joe Biden Won’t Stop The Coronavirus Pandemic

Doctors and scientists expect a night-and-day difference in how the Biden administration will seek to handle the coronavirus. Is it too late?

BuzzFeed News; Eric Baradat / AFP via Getty Images

More masks, more tests, more scientists: Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election will flip the United States’ coronavirus pandemic response to what doctors and scientists hope will be a long-overdue, full-throated, nationally coordinated effort that will save lives. But the president-elect is being handed an unprecedented health crisis with no easy fixes. On his predecessor’s watch, the coronavirus infected upwards of 9 million Americans and killed more than 237,000. Access to a vaccine is likely months away. Public confidence in federal health agencies has eroded. Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are surging across the country, more than two months before Biden will take office. And despite winning the election, Biden will need to persuade the 70 million-plus people who voted for Trump to accept his more aggressive strategy to combat the pandemic. Any COVID relief funding he’ll want to pass to boost the economy will depend on a deeply divided Congress, with control of the Senate resting in the hands of Georgia voters in a double runoff in January. But with Biden in charge, the country at least has a chance of containing the outbreak, according to medical experts. They expect to see a night-and-day difference between him and President Donald Trump, who told the world not to fear the virus even when he was infected with it. The Trump administration’s strategy consisted mostly of banking on a vaccine while giving up on preventing or slowing infections, flouting the guidance of his own top federal health officials. In contrast, Biden “respects scientists, he respects doctors,” Eric Topol, a cardiologist at the Scripps Translational Science Institute, told BuzzFeed News. “That’s something that will be refreshing, for sure.” “Our work begins with getting COVID under control,” Biden said in his victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday night. He linked recovery of the US economy directly to stopping the spread of the virus, a contrast with Trump’s embrace of reopening businesses even as pandemic case numbers surged. A nationally coordinated approach like the one Biden proposed during the campaign, “will make a world of difference,” said Amesh Adalja, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security who spoke to reporters ahead of the election. Biden’s seven-point plan essentially flips the US coronavirus response from Trump’s state-led one to a central federal effort. It calls for doubling drive-thru testing nationwide, using wartime powers to manufacture enough medical equipment for vulnerable people, and injecting another $25 billion into manufacturing and distributing vaccines. It also calls for implementing a nationwide mask mandate that could save about 70,000 lives and establishing a public health corps that would employ 100,000 Americans as contact tracers. He has said he’ll return the federal response to one driven by scientists — quickly naming cabinet officials for federal agencies central to the pandemic response as well as a 12-person coronavirus task force.

US cases by date reported Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via the New York Times Line shows 7-day rolling average.

But with new cases now exceeding 100,000 a day, Biden will face a series of immense challenges following his inauguration.

"The country is behind the eight ball right now because everything has been so messed up," said Nicole Lurie, a former HHS official at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. (Lurie has been a pandemic adviser to the Biden campaign but said that she does not speak on its behalf.) “The challenge in this whole tragedy will be helping people understand that their individual behavior helps coronavirus cases and with the economic recovery,” she added. “They go together.” Esther Choo, an emergency physician and a professor at Oregon Health and Science University, said the administration’s goal should be “retooling conversations so that it is not a conversation about what one party believes or the other party believes, but is focused in the data in a way that it has always been in previous pandemics.” As people head indoors for winter during the remaining two months of Trump’s tenure, the death toll in the US could reach 405,000 by Feb. 1, according to pandemic modeler Ali Mokdad of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. “The public needs to be more vigilant to take care of our loved ones,” Mokdad said in a recent briefing held by the Infectious Diseases Society of America. “The US is languishing in this pandemic because of a failed, and sometimes completely absent, federal response,” pediatrician Rhea Boyd said by email. “There is no escaping that fact, especially as we watch other nations, some with comparable resources to ours and some with less, successfully navigate their way through this international crisis with far fewer cases and deaths.”

William Campbell / Getty Images BOZEMAN, MT - OCTOBER 02: People participate in a protest against wearing face masks on Oct. 2 in Bozeman, Montana.

Biden faces the enormous task of regaining the public’s trust after an election that spun basic medical questions, from the usefulness of masks to the dangers of prescribing unvetted drugs, into points of political tribalism. Abetted by advisors like neuroradiologist Scott Atlas, Trump flouted mask-wearing and social distancing, and expressed an openness to the controversial strategy of fully reopening society and letting the virus spread among healthy people.

“I hope that trust will come back from the general public — it’s going to be a really steep hill to climb,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University. “This is definitely not going to happen overnight even if the CDC, on night one, issues clear and consistent guidelines.” Ideally, Topol said, a Biden administration would demonstrate a commitment to transparency by holding daily press briefings with the heads of the key health agencies and career scientists like Anthony Fauci, whom Trump sidelined and publicly berated. “On day one, we have the science and public health experts call all the shots,” Topol said. The Trump administration made vaccines a central part of its strategy, overpromising on both their timing and efficacy. Now, a Biden administration faces the prospect of telling the public that vaccines will likely be, at best, 70% effective at blocking the disease. A vaccine is not expected to be available for the vast majority of Americans until the middle of next year. On Oct. 30, the CDC’s Amanda Cohn warned an agency advisory panel that a vaccine was “not a panacea.”

“I think you will see governors, mayors, all kinds of elected officials will welcome more federal help.”