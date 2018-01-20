The public health agency says it will continue tracking nationwide flu cases, though at a slower pace. Flu experts had worried the program would be paused, as it was in the 2013 shutdown.

Joshua Lagade of Vista, California, gets fluids in an IV as he lies on a bed with the flu on Jan. 18.

Despite the government shutdown, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it will continue its flu program, which helps track in real-time how this unusually severe flu season is changing across the country.

Hours before a failed congressional vote caused all manner of “nonessential” federal programs to shudder to a halt, a contingency plan said the CDC’s “immediate response to urgent disease outbreaks, including seasonal influenza, would continue” under a shutdown.

What’s more, the plan said that in order “to continue ongoing influenza surveillance, the CDC would collect data being reported by states, hospitals, and others.”

“These sentences would make it appear — and I think it’s a good decision — that influenza surveillance would continue,” William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told BuzzFeed News right after the shutdown began. He leads one of several labs across the country that analyze samples from hospitalized flu patients and feed their findings to the CDC, which in turn compiles national snapshots of the flu season.

“Should an unusual strain appear,” he added, “that would be a matter of definite public health urgency and need and very careful investigation. You can’t find that out unless you have incoming information from the surveillance sites into the CDC.”

The CDC’s flu program issues weekly reports about how the flu season is progressing, with tallies of national and regional cases of the illness and the types of strains going around, as well as hospitalizations and deaths. This season has been particularly bad: In its latest report on Friday, the CDC said that in the week ending Jan. 13, the virus had killed 10 children, bringing the total number of kids’ deaths for the season to 30.

