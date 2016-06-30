BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Google Fit Has A Brand-New Look

tech

Google Fit Has A Brand-New Look

Attention fitness-tracking fanatics.

By Stephanie M. Lee

Headshot of Stephanie M. Lee

Stephanie M. Lee

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 30, 2016, at 3:38 p.m. ET

The new Android Wear operating system isn't here yet — but this week, Google began rolling out some sleek new design updates for Google Fit in both app and watch form.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

The idea is to give you a more detailed breakdown of your daily and weekly activities, so you can get an instant idea of how you're doing on your goals (and if you need to hit the gym ASAP).

Here's the new timeline.

Google
ADVERTISEMENT

Here's where you pick your ~fitness goals~. (They're a lot more customizable now.)

Google

You can now see at a glance all your relevant stats for active minutes, steps, and more, for the week ...

Google
ADVERTISEMENT

... or just for the day.

Google

You can also check out a map to see how far you've gone (and pat yourself on the back).

Google
ADVERTISEMENT

And you can get this info on your watch, too.

Google

Get the new app update here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT