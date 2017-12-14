Ginkgo Bioworks, the biotech startup that’s genetically engineering microbes to make everything from fragrances to food, is ramping up production with a round of capital that values it at more than $1 billion.



The Boston company announced Thursday that it has raised the eye-popping sum of $275 million, meaning it’s raised a total of nearly $430 million. Its new status as a “unicorn,” or a privately held company valued at more than $1 billion, was first reported by Recode and confirmed by a company spokesperson.

Ginkgo tinkers with the DNA of tiny organisms, such as yeast, so they in turn produce a trait or ingredient desired by its clients. One example: For the French perfume company Robertet, Ginkgo synthetically developed a peach scent that can be bottled up in a fragrance.

This process has clear environmental and safety advantages, according to CEO Jason Kelly: It doesn’t require animal-testing or emit greenhouse gases.

“Biology is just a fundamentally better way to make stuff compared to traditional manufacturing,” Kelly, one of five Massachusetts of Institute Technology scientists who founded Ginkgo in 2008, told BuzzFeed News. “We shouldn’t be manufacturing products, we should be growing stuff.”

Ginkgo is one of a handful of “synthetic biology” startups, a new, loosely defined term that at its heart refers to the often controversial practice of genetic engineering. It’s a category that raised $1 billion from venture capitalists in 2016. Bolt Threads uses similar technology to create a $314 tie of synthetic spider silk. And Impossible Foods engineers heme, an iron-rich molecule found in meat, to make its meatlike burger taste and bleed like a real patty.

The synthetic biology industry has taken off with investors, oddly, at a time when organic products are booming and most Americans want GMO products to be labeled, even though the scientific consensus is that genetically modified crops are inherently as safe as conventional ones.