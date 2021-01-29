A Massive Startup Is Challenging What It Means For A COVID-19 Test To Be Accurate

Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Nearly a year into the US pandemic, the massive startup Curative is embroiled in an ongoing argument with federal regulators: Is it worth having tests that may accurately detect COVID-19 in the early stages of infection, but not as time goes on?

That debate came to a head this month when the Food and Drug Administration warned the public that the Southern California company’s tests were possibly missing coronavirus infections. This week, Curative pushed back with new data that, it claims, validates its approach. Research done by Curative suggests that its mouth-swab test spots the virus with a high degree of accuracy in the first three weeks of an infection, including in people without symptoms, and with less accuracy for later-stage infections. That drop-off in ability is relatively unimportant during the pandemic, Curative argues, underscoring a philosophical split in testing. The young company, and scientists who side with it, say it is most crucial to focus on catching people who are at their potentially most contagious, even if it means using a less sensitive test that may fail to pick up on people who are no longer infectious but who have lingering remnants of the virus. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health who is not involved with Curative, said the FDA appeared to be holding Curative to a nearly impossible standard of sensitivity, based on documents provided by the company. “The FDA and its deadly regulations around how they are evaluating Covid tests is inadvertently resulting in the loss of thousands of additional lives that need not be lost in this pandemic,” he said by email. “Their decision making on Curative is one example.” Other experts are more cautious, saying that in at least some circumstances, high precision is important because even a relatively few undetected cases can be a compounding threat and lead to outbreaks. Some also raised concerns that Curative in particular has more work to do to prove it can be trusted to test at the widespread scale at which it’s currently operating: 1 million tests a week, or 10% of all COVID-19 testing in the US. The tussle between the FDA and Curative illustrates the tightrope that the regulator is trying to walk: making brand-new tests quickly and widely available during a pandemic while ensuring they are reliable.

Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP Motorists queue up to take a coronavirus test in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, a site that used tests produced by Curative.

Since it was founded in January 2020, the Southern California startup has rocketed to becoming one of the biggest COVID-19 test providers in the country. It performs PCR tests, the most widely used kind of diagnostic test, which detect the virus’s genetic material. What sets Curative apart is the type of sample it collects: spit swabbed from the tongue, cheek, and mouth — not the dreaded nasopharyngeal “brain swab” that goes far up the nose. While it offers other types of tests too, the saliva test is by far the most popular, making up 90% of the 13 million tests Curative has administered. It’s also the most controversial. In April, the FDA authorized those tests with the caveat that they were only to be used on people who showed COVID symptoms within the prior two weeks. Data from Curative at the time showed that the tests caught zero of three cases in people who were not outwardly sick. Yet as the number of Curative sites has ballooned to more than 10,000, the tests have been widely offered to people without symptoms. Eric Garcetti, the mayor of the city of Los Angeles, has openly credited it with diagnosing tens of thousands of asymptomatic residents. As of earlier this month, Curative’s customers included the states of Texas, Florida, Delaware, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Colorado; the California counties of Marin, Los Angeles, and Riverside; the cities of Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Chicago, and Alexandria, Virginia; the hotel chain La Quinta; the Department of Defense; and Congress. Then on Jan. 4, the FDA sent out a vague warning about “the risk of false results, particularly false negative results” from Curative. It restated that its oral tests should only be given to people with symptoms and that any negative results from those tests should be double-checked. It also reminded the public that, under the terms of the authorization, test subjects must be supervised by healthcare workers. Some people in Los Angeles told BuzzFeed News that they were not aware of anyone monitoring them when they self-administered their tests. The warning set off alarm bells in some cities where it was the main test being offered, most notably in LA, which was in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Afterward, Los Angeles County and the state of Colorado announced that they would drop Curative, and the Department of Health and Human Services said it would explore alternative testing options for members of Congress. But other cities and states are sticking with it, with some arguing that every test carries a risk of incorrect results and that imperfect testing is better than no testing. In response to criticism that its tests are being used outside of the scope of their authorization, Curative has deflected responsibility, saying that it does not directly decide who is eligible for testing. Meanwhile, the company has been pushing the FDA to expand its authorization to let it test asymptomatic people. It says its new data shows that it can reliably identify the biggest contributors to the spread of the virus, regardless of whether they are outwardly sick. “If you’re screening for a return to work and you’re picking up everyone who had COVID two months ago, no one’s going to return to work,” CEO Fred Turner told BuzzFeed News. “If you want to detect active COVID, what the ‘early’ study shows is that Curative is highly effective at doing that.” The company submitted new data to that effect in December, setting off a chain of correspondence that led to the FDA warning, according to documents reviewed by BuzzFeed News. Curative had initially declined to release that data but is sharing some of it now, along with two additional studies that it conducted this month in an effort to allay the FDA’s original concerns. Summaries of the data have been posted online but not published in a peer-reviewed journal. It’s still unclear why the FDA sent out its warning after receiving Curative’s data in December or what it thinks of Curative’s argument about testing sensitivity. On Wednesday, FDA spokesperson Audra Harrison said the agency is reviewing Curative’s data “as expeditiously as possible.” She declined to comment on the ongoing review.

Ted S. Warren / AP

In the summer and fall of 2020, Curative ran its study on more than 1,300 people, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, who visited drive-through testing sites in Los Angeles and San Antonio, Texas. They were given written and video instructions on swabbing their mouths, and also had a healthcare worker swab their nasopharynx — the back-of-the-nose area that is considered the source of “gold standard” samples in testing.

Curative used a competitor’s nasopharyngeal test as the benchmark in its experiment. To figure out whether a given sample was truly infected or not, it ran PCR tests — a series of temperature-change cycles to amplify any genetic material from the virus that it may have contained. (Generally, the fewer cycles required to detect the virus, the greater the sample’s viral load. The more cycles required, the smaller the load.) If the virus was detected in someone’s sample within 35 cycles, Curative considered that person to be positive, and then checked if its own test got the same answer or not. The results were promising. As Curative told the FDA on Dec. 9, its oral tests accurately identified approximately 9 out of 10 positive cases, including asymptomatic ones. But the FDA appeared to raise concerns that Curative was clearing a bar that it had set too low — one that was “not appropriate and arbitrary,” according to letters later sent by the company. (It declined to release the agency’s side of the correspondence.) In Curative’s understanding, the regulator thought samples should count as COVID-positive if the virus was detected within 45 temperature-change cycles, rather than 35. That widened the pool of positive samples to include those with lighter viral loads. Challenged to root out this larger number of infected people, the startup did not do as well: The FDA’s analysis found that its oral tests detected 72% of positive cases. The apparent concern, according to documents, was that Curative was missing a number of infections and incorrectly giving a clean bill of health to some patients. Some scientists think the FDA was holding Curative to an unreasonably high standard. Studies have shown that people can retain detectable bits of the virus’s genetic material in their nasopharynx for weeks after they are infectious or have symptoms. Using a 45-cycle threshold as the benchmark is “absolutely insane,” said Mina of Harvard by email. It “is like looking for a single molecule of RNA on a swab,” he said, whereas “when people are sick and are contagious, they literally can have 1,000,000,000,000x that number.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Curative CEO Fred Turner