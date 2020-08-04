This Coronavirus Testing Method Could Help Fix The US Backlog. So Why Did We Just Start Using It Now?

A decades-old lab procedure could help the United States claw its way out of yet another crippling coronavirus testing shortage, but the nation is only beginning to ramp it up now.

The method, called “pooled testing,” allows labs to test combinations of multiple swab samples in batches. If the virus turns out to be present in a batch, then each of its samples gets retested to determine which are positive. But if a batch is negative, then all of its samples are considered virus-free and don’t need to be tested individually, saving both time and scarce supplies.

In the US, which has more than 4 million confirmed cases and many more unconfirmed, public and private laboratories are swamped. Turnaround times of as long as 19 days for test results are making it all but impossible to contain the virus.

Proponents say that pooled testing, which has already been deployed in China, Israel, and Germany, could be one of many innovations that would enable the US to scale up testing. And it might be particularly useful in settings where large numbers of people require routine tests, such as nursing homes and colleges welcoming back students in person in the fall.

But to the frustration of some public health experts, the FDA only just issued its first emergency authorization that allows a company to do this, months into the pandemic. In mid-July, Quest Diagnostics got cleared to test pools of suspected coronavirus samples. Days later, LabCorp was authorized to pool samples from people without symptoms. Meanwhile, a handful of other labs have been allowed to do pooling while they apply for authorization.

“Pooling just becomes a way to stretch capacity,” Carl Bergstrom, an epidemiologist at the University of Washington, told BuzzFeed News. “Why hasn’t there been more of a push to implement pooled testing at a commercial scale?”

The FDA, which is in charge of ensuring the accuracy of diagnostic tests, points out that pooling has limitations. It’s less effective in places where infections are widespread, for example. And the more samples that are pooled together, the greater the chances are that a positive result will be missed.

Those weaknesses aside, experts say that pooling could still help the country significantly ramp up testing at a time when it’s desperately needed. Admiral Brett Giroir, the Department of Health and Human Services official overseeing testing, has said he wants the US to be conducting 100 million monthly tests by September, and that pooling could help it get there.

“Covid-19 is ravaging the US,” Manisha Juthani, an associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine, said by email. “We need to find as many different strategies that can quickly identify cases and quarantine those people to prevent spread of disease. Pool testing is worth a shot.”

Pooled testing could help us ramp up testing — but it can’t be used everywhere.

The idea of pooled testing dates back to World War II, when it was suggested as a way to test soldiers for syphilis. Since then, it’s been used to screen for a variety of sexually transmitted and infectious diseases, such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, West Nile virus, and the avian flu H5N1.

Pooling can detect the coronavirus, too, though only in places where the virus is at low levels.

Juthani explained it this way: Suppose the virus is present in 5% of a community, meaning five out of 100 samples are true positives. You could run 100 individual tests to find the five positives. It would be more efficient, however, to test them in batches of, say, 20 pools.

If the five positive cases were scattered across different pools, then five groups would come back positive. Each sample in those pools would then need to be retested in order to surface the positive ones. The number of tests run in this scenario would total 45, a significant saving of supplies and time.

But this math breaks down when the virus is rampant. Suppose a community’s transmission level is 30%, meaning 30 out of 100 samples are expected to be true positives. If you tested this group of 100 tests in batches of 20, there’s a good chance that one positive sample would be in every batch. Then you’d end up having to retest all 100 samples anyway, on top of testing the 20 pools. That, Juthani said, would be “a waste of time.”

“If we had suppressed the virus from the start, pooled testing would have been appropriate everywhere in the US right now,” Juthani wrote. “Given that we didn’t do that, pooled testing is only appropriate to use in certain locations.”

So while pooled testing wouldn’t be helpful right now in states like California, Texas, and Florida, it could work in, say, the Northeast, where transmission is much lower than it was this spring. But decreasing the burden in regions or states with lower infection rates could still help increase testing capacity overall, experts say.

The American Clinical Laboratory Association, which represents private labs like Quest and LabCorp, said that its members have quadrupled their capacity in the last three months to more than 400,000 tests a day. “We’re focused on continuing to build that capacity, and pooling is one facet of that effort,” said Julie Khani, the group’s president, through a spokesperson.



Quest presented the FDA with data showing that its pooled testing wouldn’t miss any infections as long as the virus’s prevalence in a population was below 10%, according to a spokesperson. The lab-testing giant is currently pooling in its labs in Chantilly, Virginia, and Marlborough, Massachusetts, and plans to roll it out elsewhere on an unspecified timeline.