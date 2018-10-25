Cancer Hospital Ads Deceive Patients About Their Chances Of Survival, New Report Finds

The Cancer Treatment Centers of America and other large cancer hospitals spend millions on marketing that is often misleading, finds a scathing new report.

With tears in her eyes, Peggy Kessler recalls her victory over stage-4 pancreatic cancer. “It’s really unbelievable how one doctor can tell me I have two months to live,” she says, looking into the camera, “and then I go to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America and they save my life.” In this two-minute commercial, Kessler’s words serve as a moving endorsement for the hospital network. But to an advertising watchdog group, the ad is troublingly incomplete: Nowhere does it mention that the five-year survival rate for Kessler’s diagnosis is less than 3%, making her an outlier. This type of ad is not an anomaly. A report out this week from TruthInAdvertising.org, also known as TINA.org, suggests that cancer hospitals frequently use patient testimonies to paint an overly rosy picture of a typical patient’s results. “It’s providing them with a hope that they may have thought didn’t exist for their cancer,” Bonnie Patten, TINA.org’s executive director, told BuzzFeed News. “It turns out that what they’re being told is just deceptive.” Even a disclaimer like the sentence that appears at the top of Kessler’s commercial — “No case is typical. You should not expect to experience these results” — does not sufficiently explain the generally low chances of survival, she said.

This anecdote-heavy tactic is employed by many of the country’s best-known cancer hospitals. They include MD Anderson Cancer Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, which were each identified as circulating dozens of unrealistic patient testimonies this year and spending millions on marketing annually. MD Anderson, for instance, reportedly spent more than $15 million in 2017.

But of the 43 institutions examined by TINA.org, the biggest spender by far was the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, a national network of hospitals, whose marketing budget exceeded $68 million just last year. It is also accused of being one of the biggest sources of misleading ads. From 1996 to 2016, the company was under a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission that prohibited it from using testimonials that misrepresent the typical results of its patients. But this year, TINA.org found a batch of promotional materials in circulation online, on TV, or in print — 130 in total — that it found to be misleading. In a complaint filed this week, it urged the agency to once again put a stop to such marketing.

"There is a special place in hell for for-profit companies who provide unrealistic or false messages to sick and vulnerable patients in an effort to cajole their business."

Abigail Obre, a spokesperson for CTCA, told BuzzFeed News by email that the company’s advertising “undergoes meticulous review prior to publication.” She added that advertising is “just one way in which we inform and educate patients nationwide to help them understand their disease, the latest diagnostic tools and treatment options available and our integrated approach to the delivery of cancer care.” Patients do not receive compensation for appearing in ads, she said. Despite the enormous sums that hospitals are spending to reel in cancer patients, their ads are lightly regulated compared to the pharmaceutical industry. For example, while the FDA requires prescription drug makers to present a “fair balance of risks and benefits” in their ads, health care institutions are not required to do the same. The FTC’s rules are broader — it prohibits any kind of deceptive advertising — but only applies to for-profits, like the CTCA. Most of the cancer hospitals on TINA.org’s list, including MD Anderson and Memorial Sloan Kettering, are non-profit. Vinay Prasad, a hematologist-oncologist at Oregon Health and Science University, often sees cancer center testimonials that make him cringe. “There is a special place in hell for for-profit companies who provide unrealistic or false messages to sick and vulnerable patients in an effort to cajole their business, when the reality is their care is likely to be comparable to care given at local, more convenient, or more affordable sites,” he said by email. Prasad, who was not involved with the TINA.org report, has done research on cancer patients who are “exceptional responders” — the few who see their tumors shrink or disappear in response to treatments that don’t work for the majority. He says that these patients sometimes live longer not because the therapies work better, but because their tumors grow more slowly than others.