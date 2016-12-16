People Are Stressed That This Stress-Tracking Bracelet Isn’t Working

Sona, a stress-tracking bracelet marketed under the premise that it could calm its wearers, has ended up stressing out customers whose gadgets quickly stopped working or didn’t arrive on schedule. And although the wearable’s maker, Caeden, is taking steps this week to refund people or finally ship their orders, many customers complain that the startup failed to acknowledge their frustration for weeks, even months.

Caeden was supposed to ship thousands of Sona bracelets to people starting in late August, followed by a second batch in late November. The stylish wearable, which BuzzFeed News wrote about when the New York City startup started taking pre-orders last fall, was designed to measure wearers’ heart rate variability. Paired with an app, it intends to help people manage their focus, stress, and anxiety.

But unhappy buyers told BuzzFeed News that their Sonas — which cost $129 to pre-order and $199 at full value — stopped working soon after arrival. “Imagine my thrill when, within 48 hours, the bracelet stopped working,” one wrote in an email. “Completely refused to communicate with the app.” Some of them said they didn’t receive refunds even when they returned the bracelets. Others said that their deliveries had been repeatedly delayed without explanation.

And customers in both camps told BuzzFeed News that Caeden had ignored their requests for help, as indicated by dozens of complaints on Caeden’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. The first tweets about malfunctions started appearing around late August and early September.