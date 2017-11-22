Cornell University scientist Brian Wansink is facing yet another formal correction — his eighth this year, along with three full retractions — for his research on the psychology of eating.

In 2001, food behavior scientist Brian Wansink reported that he’d mailed a 12-page survey to 1,002 people, trying to find out whether knowing about soy’s health benefits made them more likely to eat it.

In 2003, he published findings from an eight-page survey sent to 2,000 people about the personality traits of household cooks.

And in 2004, he reported sending out 1,600 surveys about what made customers loyal to soy.

In each instance, Wansink reported receiving the same number of responses: 770.

This spring, in the wake of a scandal over Wansink’s more recent work, an independent researcher confronted some of the journals that published these reports, asking how Wansink could have gotten precisely the same number of responses to what seem to be very different surveys.

Now one of the papers will be corrected, 14 years after publication, BuzzFeed News has learned.

It’s only the latest blow for Wansink, a high-profile professor at Cornell University who over the last year has faced scientific misconduct allegations for at least 50 of his studies. Journals have so far retracted three papers — one of them twice, as BuzzFeed News reported last month — and corrected at least seven. (That total doesn’t include yet another problematic paper about vegetable-naming that stands to be corrected or withdrawn.)

Nicholas Brown, a graduate student at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, first noticed in March that several of Wansink’s papers from the 2000s mentioned 770 survey respondents.

“This seems like a quite remarkable coincidence,” Brown wrote in late May to the editor of Food Quality and Preference in an email.

Last week, the editor, Armand Cardello, told him that Wansink’s 2003 study about household cooks will be corrected as a result of his inquiries. The correction should appear in the journal’s next issue, Cardello confirmed to BuzzFeed News by email.

After receiving Brown’s email, Cardello said, the journal re-analyzed the study’s original data, which indeed contained 770 entries. The correction will address “information regarding the origins of the survey from which the data are derived, details of its administration, some additional details on methodology, and some minor edits to data entries within several tables of the paper,” Cardello said.

“I cannot speak to reasons why 770 respondents also appear in other of Dr. Wansink’s papers,” Cardello said. But he added, “This re-analysis confirmed that the results and conclusions of the original study were correct and valid.” (Cardello, a retired senior scientist with the US Army, has collaborated with Wansink on two other papers. He said their relationship did not influence the correction.)

Wansink did not respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News. But in correspondence with Cardello over the past several months, he offered seemingly conflicting explanations. Wansink initially said that all of this data came from one large survey mailed in the summer of 1999, whose responses were separated into different publications. Later, though, he told Cardello that the survey was one in a series that spanned several topics and were sent twice a year from around 1998 to 2003.

“I do not know the details of the study as it was way before my time,” Sampath Parthasarathy, editor of the Journal of Medicinal Food, told BuzzFeed News by email, adding that he would forward questions to Wansink. The other journals that published the survey data — Appetite, the Journal of Sensory Studies, and the publication formerly known as the Journal of the American Dietetic Association — did not respond to requests for comment.

Neither did the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where Wansink worked when most of the papers were published.

Cornell, Wansink’s current employer, responded with the same statement it had released when news of his last retraction broke.

“We are taking the questions raised about Professor Wansink’s work quite seriously,” said Joel Malina, Cornell’s vice president for university relations, in a statement. “The University is undertaking timely and appropriate action, in compliance with our internal policies and any external regulations that may apply.”