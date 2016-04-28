Apple Kicks Off Next Big iPhone Health Push With CareKit Launch

Over the last two years, Apple has sought to turn the iPhone and the Apple Watch into health-tracking devices through which people track and record some of their most important — and intimate — data. Early Thursday, Apple officially launched CareKit, a new app-building tool meant to help people connect more easily and more frequently with health care providers.

Announced at Apple’s iPhone event last month, CareKit is an open-source framework, a sort of scaffolding for app functions that let patients track and measure their symptoms, check off to-do lists assigned by their doctors, and send their health data to clinicians. Developers can use the tool to create apps from scratch or add new features to existing apps.



A few companies were given a CareKit head start with Apple’s blessing and are incorporating elements of the tool into app updates released today. The programs intend to help people manage diabetes (One Drop), track the effects of antidepressant medications (Start), and monitor pregnancies and newborn health and development (Glow Nurture and Baby). The University of Rochester also has one dedicated to Parkinson's disease, and others are in the works from institutions like Texas Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Glow, a startup that makes women’s health apps, used CareKit to enable Nurture and Baby users to easily email PDF updates about their prenatal health and babies’ growth to gynecologists and pediatricians. “CareKit can help accelerate the ability to harness information and put it in the hands of consumers and ultimately relay that back to their health care providers,” Jennifer Tye, Glow’s vice president of marketing and partnerships, told BuzzFeed News.