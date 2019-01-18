Aeromexico’s “Mexican DNA” Discounts Ad Gets DNA Testing Wrong

In a commercial going viral this week, the airline Aeromexico unveiled a clever business strategy that also pokes fun at fears about the border: The airline is supposedly giving Americans discounted airfare to Mexico based on how much “Mexican DNA” they have.



There’s just one problem. “It’s an impossibility to really identify anyone’s DNA to be ‘Mexican,’” genetic genealogist Blaine Bettinger of Baldwinsville, New York told BuzzFeed News.

It’s unclear if the ad is a satire; the airline did not return a request for comment. But even if it is, Bettinger said, the premise is an extreme oversimplification of what DNA tests can reveal about your heritage.

In the two-minute ad, Aeromexico representatives ask Texas residents why, despite their penchant for tequila and burritos, they don’t want to visit Mexico. As one man puts it, “Let me stay here in peace and let those folks stay on their side of the border.”

But the ad notes that Mexicans have been migrating to the US since the 1800s, so, the voiceover says, “We did a DNA test to prove it and turn those results into discounts: The more Mexican they are, the more discount they get.” The airline claims it gave out discounts through its travel agencies in the southwest, from Texas to Nevada, and 54% of the tests in these states had “Mexican DNA.”

Comedy ensues. One man, upon being told he’s “22% Mexican” and eligible for a 22% discount to fly to Mexico, responds, “That’s bullshit! That’s bullshit!”

A lot of people loved the ad, declaring it should win a “Troll of the Month award.” News outlets like Time, USA Today, HuffPost, and Business Insider seemed to take the testing premise seriously, calling it “brilliant” and “hilarious.”