Weight Watchers Has Radically Changed Their Points System And Dieters Are Conflicted
Chicken, corn, and beans, oh my!
On Monday, Weight Watchers announced a radical change to its iconic "points" system. For the first time, more than 200 foods like chicken and yogurt will be zero "points," meaning they will not count toward dieters' total for the day.
Users of the plan soon blew up social media with ~opinions,~ and they varied. Some people were super excited.
So many options!
They said the zero point foods included tons of things they ate every day.
Like burrito bowls, anyone?
Chicken!
"I'm so freaking excited!" said one person.
However, some people who struggle with portion control were worried the plan would make weight loss harder.
Moderation is still key, people!
Some said it felt like "cheating."
"Note-to-Self: There are some foods that are 0 Smart Points, but you can't go completely bonkers on eating them," said one.
People who were trying to eat less meat also weren't happy.
"Have been using Weight Watchers these past 2 months, and I lost 9 lbs. Naturally, they revamped the entire system in a way that works against my dietary needs. 😒"
And some said the launch was a marketing scheme.
"I'm just gonna put this out there. Isn't it in a diet co’s best interest to complicate their system to keep you on it?"
What do you think of the new program?
What do you think of the new program?
