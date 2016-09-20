BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Guy Apparently Bought His Dog Eight iPhone 7s Because He Could

world

This Guy Apparently Bought His Dog Eight iPhone 7s Because He Could

"Call me"—Dog

By Stephanie McNeal and Beimeng Fu

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Beimeng Fu

Beimeng Fu

BuzzFeed Contributor

Posted on September 20, 2016, at 2:47 p.m. ET

A rich guy in China has apparently bought his dog eight iPhone 7s and posted pictures of the loot on social media.

Weibo / Via weibo.com

Wang Sicong, 28, is the son of the richest man in China, Wang Jianlin. The real estate mogul has an estimated net worth of $30 billion, according to CNN.

Weibo / Via weibo.com

Sicong, dubbed "China's richest son" by Shanghaiist, is known for stunts where he shows off his opulent wealth. Many involve his dog Coco, who has her own Weibo page.

Weibo / Via weibo.com

Since the new iPhone just came out, Wang decided to treat Coco with eight of the brand-new phones. Coco looked pretty pleased.

Weibo / Via weibo.com
ADVERTISEMENT

People on Weibo were very impressed with Coco's loot.

“Who can beat you in terms of showing off?” one person wrote.

Another schemed about getting into the Wang fam.

“Wanted to marry Wang Sicong before, later I realized that it’s impossible bc I don’t afford plastic surgery. Now I’m willing to marry Wang Coco," they wrote.

This is not the first time Wang has treated Coco to some Apple products. Last year, he bought his pup some Apple Watches.

The Chinese billionaire's son bought his dog Apple Watch. Wang Sicong posted pics on Weibo on the behalf of his dog.
Mary @fordogtrainers

The Chinese billionaire's son bought his dog Apple Watch. Wang Sicong posted pics on Weibo on the behalf of his dog.

Reply Retweet Favorite

You go, Coco!

Weibo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT