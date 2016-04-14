"Talk Obama To Me" Lets You Make The President Say Crazy Stuff

An evil genius out on the world wide web has created a program that makes President Obama say whatever zany thing you can come up with.

@jlabove @talkobamatome Oh! I just made him rap Gin & Juice, but I like where you went with it.

The website's creator is Ed King, a Ph.D. candidate in linguistics at Stanford University. He told BuzzFeed News he first had the idea in 2008 after seeing a similar video.

He said the video featured former President George W. Bush edited to "sing" U2's "Sunday, Bloody Sunday."

"I was studying linguistics and computer science at the time and learning about things like automatic speech generation," he said. "So when I saw the 'Sunday Bloody Sunday' video I thought, 'hmm, I wonder if I could do that automatically.'"

He said he has been working on the project off and on since March 2015, but put in probably three months of "solid" work.

"It took about a month to put together the video database, then another month to get it to handle words that Obama had never said before," he said. "Then it was just a matter of putting the pieces together and getting it online."