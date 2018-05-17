BuzzFeed News

Zendaya Posted An Adorable Photo With Her Dog But Fans Noticed One Weird Detail

Zendaya Posted An Adorable Photo With Her Dog But Fans Noticed One Weird Detail

Sorry, Zendaya, we had to post, it's what the people want!

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on May 17, 2018, at 1:26 p.m. ET

Zendaya was just having a nice day, being the queen that she is, when she decided to share these photos she took with her dog, Noon.

It was a big day for Noon, because he is afraid of the water, but got in the pool with her! So proud.

"Anyone who knows Noon knows he does not fuck with the pool (so proud mom moment) he got to the first step all on his own 🤗," Zendaya wrote on Twitter.

However, fans noticed something else in the photo...

Cmon now who did this to Z’s feet? 😭😭😭😭😭 @Zendaya

Water, you did her dirty! And made her feet look huge.

@Zendaya water is so cruel sometimes

They couldn't stop laughing.

@Zendaya YOUR MAJESTY

And they (lovingly) teased her a bit about it.

@Zendaya I see no difference

Come on now!

@Zendaya they should not look that much alike😭

Some ladies felt seen.

@SpiderlingTom @Zendaya I feel her with my size 14 feet tall girls come with big feet for support we can’t help it😂

Zendaya responded to the teasing...

Y’all ain’t bout to do my feet with the water warping 😂😂😂

...with her usual aplomb.

@RoyalxMelanin Fuck y’all😂😂😂

She also appreciated a fan who proved her feet are normal people!!

@melanin_mayaa 🗣🗣🗣

Then it became a Twitter moment (sigh).

Twitter stop making me a moment for no important reason challenge.

(And now a BuzzFeed News article. I'm sorry, Z!)

I hope y’all are happy😂

Let's focus on the real important stuff. Like how cute Noon is!

@Zendaya NOON LOOKS SO CUTE

