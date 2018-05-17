Zendaya Posted An Adorable Photo With Her Dog But Fans Noticed One Weird Detail
Sorry, Zendaya, we had to post, it's what the people want!
Zendaya was just having a nice day, being the queen that she is, when she decided to share these photos she took with her dog, Noon.
It was a big day for Noon, because he is afraid of the water, but got in the pool with her! So proud.
"Anyone who knows Noon knows he does not fuck with the pool (so proud mom moment) he got to the first step all on his own 🤗," Zendaya wrote on Twitter.
However, fans noticed something else in the photo...
ADVERTISEMENT
Water, you did her dirty! And made her feet look huge.
They couldn't stop laughing.
And they (lovingly) teased her a bit about it.
Come on now!
ADVERTISEMENT
Some ladies felt seen.
Zendaya responded to the teasing...
...with her usual aplomb.
She also appreciated a fan who proved her feet are normal people!!
ADVERTISEMENT
Then it became a Twitter moment (sigh).
(And now a BuzzFeed News article. I'm sorry, Z!)
Let's focus on the real important stuff. Like how cute Noon is!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.