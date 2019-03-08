Someone Defaced A World War 2 Memorial With PewDiePie Graffiti

Authorities in New York City have a message for whoever is defacing a World War II memorial with graffiti in support of YouTuber PewDiePie: knock it off.

A Reddit user was apparently the first to notice the graffiti and post it online. The image he posted showed the Brooklyn War Memorial covered with "Subscribe to PewDiePie." The message was written three times.

Some context is necessary here. PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, is an insanely popular YouTuber from Sweden. However, he has faced a lot of controversy for using racial slurs on his channel, and has been accused of anti-Semitism.

in 2017, Kjellberg lost a deal with Disney's Maker Studios over videos containing anti-Semitic references and Nazi jokes. In the years since, he has faced more backlash for using the n-word and promoting anti-Semitic channels.

His popularity hasn't really suffered, though. He is still the most subscribed-to creator on YouTube, with 88 million subscribers. Kjellberg's fans want to keep it that way, and a popular meme is "#subscribetopewdiepie."

The memorial pays tribute to the "heroic men and women of the borough of Brooklyn who served in World War II." Inside, it lists the names of around 11,500 people from the borough who died in the war.

After the image circulated online, some called on Kjellberg to tell his fans to stop it.