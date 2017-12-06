A 22-Year-Old And 81-Year-Old Who Became Pals Through Playing "Words With Friends" Just Met IRL

Spencer told BuzzFeed News he "only played the game when [he] was bored."

However, he soon developed quite a rivalry with Roz. They would play multiple games at a time and began to chat in the app.

"I was only playing those games with Rosalind," he said. "Eventually, we would just start chatting about current events in 2016."

In one of their conversations, Spencer mentioned to Roz that he was considering moving to New York to pursue his dreams of a rap career. She encouraged him to go after it, he said.

"Whatever you want, just go grab it," he said she told him.

Her words stuck with him. However, around December, Spencer grew too busy with life and deleted the game. He moved to NYC and reconnected with an old high school friend, named Hannah.