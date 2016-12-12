BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Woman Who Hacked Her Fridge To Dispense Wine Is Being Called The Person Of The Year

news

This Woman Who Hacked Her Fridge To Dispense Wine Is Being Called The Person Of The Year

Game changer.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 12, 2016, at 2:24 p.m. ET

This is Clare, a 28-year-old from England who works in digital marketing. She told BuzzFeed News that she and her boyfriend Joe recently took a big adult step and bought a house together.

Twitter: @iliketweet
Twitter: @iliketweet

They also ordered a new fridge, and when they were testing it out, Clare had a seriously brilliant idea.

"We ordered the fridge and Joe said it came with a wine cooler section and I said, 'Or we could put it in the water dispenser.' It seemed to make perfect sense," she said.

Adulting level:💯💯💯💯💯💯💯.

Twitter: @iliketweet
Twitter: @iliketweet

She said that the hack worked "perfectly."

"We finished off the bottle and washed it out so it's back to water now. Not sure if it would work if you left it for a while, though," she said.

It also didn't affect the taste of the wine or the water they put in after, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clare and Joe were pretty proud of their hack, so she shared it on Twitter. It's since been retweeted over 35,000 times.

My adult life just peaked
Clare @iliketweet

My adult life just peaked

Reply Retweet Favorite

People thought the idea was seriously brilliant.

@BeckyBedbug @iliketweet this is my dream, I can't believe, as a wine addict, that I never thought of this! 👌🏼😂🍷
Francesca @fransbeautyblog

@BeckyBedbug @iliketweet this is my dream, I can't believe, as a wine addict, that I never thought of this! 👌🏼😂🍷

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person said the idea should have won her Time Person of The Year.

@iliketweet You should have got Time Person of The Year with this idea. @jesshigham_
Andrew Yee @andrewyee

@iliketweet You should have got Time Person of The Year with this idea. @jesshigham_

Reply Retweet Favorite

Another said she "saved 2016."

@iliketweet My fridge also does this and that means you have just saved 2016
Ben Dudson-Kanu @BenDudley010

@iliketweet My fridge also does this and that means you have just saved 2016

Reply Retweet Favorite

"This would absolutely revolutionize my life," said another Twitter user.

@ceals97 @iliketweet @Bronagh_D This would absolutely revolutionise my life
Hannah McGinn @hannahmcginnx

@ceals97 @iliketweet @Bronagh_D This would absolutely revolutionise my life

Reply Retweet Favorite

Clare said the response to her idea has been "absolutely crazy," and her phone keeps crashing.

"I think I may have ruined quite a few water filters around the world," she said.

She added that she's surprised that fridges don't have features like this already.

"I can't believe people haven't done it before — it's definitely something fridge manufacturers should add in."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT