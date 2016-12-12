This Woman Who Hacked Her Fridge To Dispense Wine Is Being Called The Person Of The Year

This is Clare, a 28-year-old from England who works in digital marketing. She told BuzzFeed News that she and her boyfriend Joe recently took a big adult step and bought a house together.

This is Clare, a 28-year-old from England who works in digital marketing. She told BuzzFeed News that she and her boyfriend Joe recently took a big adult step and bought a house together.

"We ordered the fridge and Joe said it came with a wine cooler section and I said, 'Or we could put it in the water dispenser.' It seemed to make perfect sense," she said.

They also ordered a new fridge, and when they were testing it out, Clare had a seriously brilliant idea.

She said that the hack worked "perfectly."

"We finished off the bottle and washed it out so it's back to water now. Not sure if it would work if you left it for a while, though," she said.

It also didn't affect the taste of the wine or the water they put in after, she added.