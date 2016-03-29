That Million-Dollar House That Allegedly Came With A Terrifying Stalker Is For Sale

Also included in the price is (allegedly) a creepy stalker, who will ask you to "fill the house with the young blood I requested." At least that's what the owners of the home claimed in a lawsuit filed last year.

Realtor Michael Buccola told NJ.com that there hasn't been a ton of interest in the property "yet."

The listing at Westfield Realty Service was confirmed by the New York Daily News to be the infamous "Watcher" house.

The owners, who bought the house for $1.3 million in May 2014, say they were driven from their "dream" home by a series of threatening letters from a person calling themselves the "Watcher."

The "Watcher" allegedly said that they considered themselves to be the rightful owner of the home, and they got increasingly more sinister as time went on:

The family never moved into the home out of fear, and sued the real estate company and the former owners for not informing them of the danger.

The lawsuit is ongoing, according to NJ.com. The former owners of the property countersued, saying they had been defamed.

The former owners said they had received an anonymous letter shortly before selling the house, but denied that they had been threatened or knew about the "Watcher."

Police have investigated the incident, but no charges have been filed, according to NJ.com. The Westfield Police Department did not immediately respond to a request from BuzzFeed News for an update on the investigation.