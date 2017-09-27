BuzzFeed News

A Teacher Didn't Really Spy On Her Students From A Ceiling

But wouldn't it be great if it were true?

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on September 27, 2017, at 3:49 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, @josephxmorales tweeted a photo that is truly bizarre: a woman peering down from the ceiling.

The user, who told BuzzFeed News his name is Joseph Longoria, said on Twitter the photo showed his teacher spying on his class during a test.

My teacher left the room during a test so we all started sharing answers. Then I look up and she was staring right… https://t.co/BWlfnPXp2N
Me @josephxmorales

My teacher left the room during a test so we all started sharing answers. Then I look up and she was staring right… https://t.co/BWlfnPXp2N

@josephxmorales / Twitter / Via Twitter: @josephxmorales

"My teacher left the room during a test so we all started sharing answers. Then I look up and she was staring right at me," he wrote.

People FREAKED over his story. His tweet went mega-viral, and has been retweeted more than 200,000 times.

@josephxmorales SHE LOOKS SO DISAPPOINTED
･:*:･ﾟken!,｡･:*: @angeIicghost

@josephxmorales SHE LOOKS SO DISAPPOINTED

@angeIicghost / Twitter / Via Twitter: @angeIicghost

They told him the teacher had caught them red-handed.

@BarbBad @babyheirandafro @imlejanea @josephxmorales
johnNougat @NeyugnNhojOtaku

@BarbBad @babyheirandafro @imlejanea @josephxmorales

@NeyugnNhojOtaku / Twitter / Via Twitter: @NeyugnNhojOtaku
Others were impressed.

@josephxmorales She stayed till the picture was taken lmao what
kate 🥂 @hsasvinyl

@josephxmorales She stayed till the picture was taken lmao what

@hsasvinyl / Twitter / Via Twitter: @hsasvinyl

"This is the first time I've ever thought to myself 'Huh. Maybe I WOULD like being a teacher,'" one person said.

@josephxmorales @xdragon_riderx This is the first time I've ever thought to myself "Huh. Maybe I WOULD like being a teacher".
Dael Kingsmill @DailyDael

@josephxmorales @xdragon_riderx This is the first time I've ever thought to myself "Huh. Maybe I WOULD like being a teacher".

@DailyDael / Twitter / Via Twitter: @DailyDael

Of course, people memed it.

@josephxmorales Lmaooooo
✨Versace Hottie✨ @JERSEYHOODBRAT

@josephxmorales Lmaooooo

@JERSEYHOODBRAT / Twitter / Via Twitter: @JERSEYHOODBRAT

@josephxmorales
ELLISA @ellisuhhh

@josephxmorales

@ellisuhhh / Twitter / Via Twitter: @ellisuhhh
@josephxmorales @lahamaca
Odin @OjoDeOdin

@josephxmorales @lahamaca

@OjoDeOdin / Twitter / Via Twitter: @OjoDeOdin

Some people, though, had questions.

@josephxmorales yall teachers don't collect yall phones during a test?? 🤷🏽‍♂️
༄ ǝdge ctrl @NICKITHEGREAT

@josephxmorales yall teachers don't collect yall phones during a test?? 🤷🏽‍♂️

@NICKITHEGREAT / Twitter / Via Twitter: @NICKITHEGREAT

They had a lot of questions.

@josephxmorales The real question still remains. How did she get up there?
Queen 💋 @BarbBad

@josephxmorales The real question still remains. How did she get up there?

@BarbBad / Twitter / Via Twitter: @BarbBad

They were right to be skeptical. Longoria told BuzzFeed News the story wasn't true, he just found the pic online.

"I just had it along with the rest of my pictures," he said. "I was deleting them because ya know, storage almost full, iPhone probs. So I decided to make it into a meme."

BuzzFeed News tracked the photo to a dude from Turkey, who posted it on Twitter in June. But he told BuzzFeed News it wasn't his either, and he got it off Instagram.

Stalk yapıyorum
onur @entiwos

Stalk yapıyorum

@entiwos / Twitter / Via Twitter: @entiwos

All this to say, we don't know who this woman is, or why she was in the ceiling. If you know, email me at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

