A Teacher Didn't Really Spy On Her Students From A Ceiling

But wouldn't it be great if it were true?

On Tuesday, @josephxmorales tweeted a photo that is truly bizarre: a woman peering down from the ceiling.

"My teacher left the room during a test so we all started sharing answers. Then I look up and she was staring right at me," he wrote.

The user, who told BuzzFeed News his name is Joseph Longoria, said on Twitter the photo showed his teacher spying on his class during a test.

People FREAKED over his story. His tweet went mega-viral, and has been retweeted more than 200,000 times.

They told him the teacher had caught them red-handed.

@josephxmorales She stayed till the picture was taken lmao what

@josephxmorales @xdragon_riderx This is the first time I've ever thought to myself "Huh. Maybe I WOULD like being a teacher".

@josephxmorales The real question still remains. How did she get up there?

They were right to be skeptical. Longoria told BuzzFeed News the story wasn't true, he just found the pic online.

"I just had it along with the rest of my pictures," he said. "I was deleting them because ya know, storage almost full, iPhone probs. So I decided to make it into a meme."