BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Rare White Moose Caught On Camera Is 1 Of Only 100 Alive

news

This Rare White Moose Caught On Camera Is 1 Of Only 100 Alive

"Sometimes it’s easy to understand how our ancestors believed in magical, mythical creatures."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 14, 2017, at 12:49 p.m. ET

A rare white moose has been caught on camera swimming in a stream in Sweden, the BBC reported on Sunday.

BBC

The animal, which was filmed in Värmland, is 1 of an estimated 100 of its kind, the BBC reported.

BBC

The moose is not albino, like other all-white animals. Instead, its fur coloring is a genetic mutation, according to the BBC.

Rare white moose spotted in Sweden
BBC News (World) @BBCWorld

Rare white moose spotted in Sweden

Reply Retweet Favorite

After the BBC posted a video of the animal, the milky moose went viral on social media for its beautiful and unique color.

WOOOW WHAT A BEAUTY 🌏 https://t.co/S16ewqLFNw
Gilang Rzki Ramadhan @gilangrizki_

WOOOW WHAT A BEAUTY 🌏 https://t.co/S16ewqLFNw

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People wanted to protect the pure creature.

IF ANYBODY EVEN GOES NEAR THEM I’M COMING FOR YOU https://t.co/KQJfnPsuyw
dat ash @aegyo_ash

IF ANYBODY EVEN GOES NEAR THEM I’M COMING FOR YOU https://t.co/KQJfnPsuyw

Reply Retweet Favorite

And others thought it was straight out of a fantasy novel.

It's so majestic and big! I can see Gandalf the White or Galadrial from LOTR riding it. It must've been adorable as… https://t.co/pRZqPSiAR6
Moe Irwin @Moe_Irwin

It's so majestic and big! I can see Gandalf the White or Galadrial from LOTR riding it. It must've been adorable as… https://t.co/pRZqPSiAR6

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Sometimes it’s easy to understand how our ancestors believed in magical, mythical creatures," noted one person.

Sometimes it’s easy to understand how our ancestors believed in magical, mythical creatures. https://t.co/0YoXu8V0sw
Tashas[E]v @TashasEv

Sometimes it’s easy to understand how our ancestors believed in magical, mythical creatures. https://t.co/0YoXu8V0sw

Reply Retweet Favorite

Though some people thought its strange coloring may just be another sign of the sure-to-be-coming apocalypse.

It has begun. All will unfold now as foretold by the ancient ones. "Rare white moose captured on film in Sweden"… https://t.co/jLed2d4JdA
pourmecoffee @pourmecoffee

It has begun. All will unfold now as foretold by the ancient ones. "Rare white moose captured on film in Sweden"… https://t.co/jLed2d4JdA

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Does it grant wishes?

This has got to mean something right? If we hunt it and spare it do we get our wishes granted? Who's up for a trip… https://t.co/TvBox8fOV8
Becky Preston @beckyspreston

This has got to mean something right? If we hunt it and spare it do we get our wishes granted? Who's up for a trip… https://t.co/TvBox8fOV8

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's all coming into place...

When the great white moose doth appear on shore, and the dark night blacken the sun... / https://t.co/CdKyBQEjeO
Patrick James @pajamma

When the great white moose doth appear on shore, and the dark night blacken the sun... / https://t.co/CdKyBQEjeO

Reply Retweet Favorite

No matter what the moose is a sign of, we can all agree it is pretty cool.

look at this rare white moose. bask in its splendour, drink in its majesty, worship its beauty. https://t.co/h5vD4oxH17
william! @willbindloss

look at this rare white moose. bask in its splendour, drink in its majesty, worship its beauty. https://t.co/h5vD4oxH17

Reply Retweet Favorite

Isn't nature amazing?

White moose is rare species due to peculiar mutation in fur color genes. #nature is #beautiful @WWF @IUCN… https://t.co/vW2YzFRGid
Haris Khan @haris_khurshid

White moose is rare species due to peculiar mutation in fur color genes. #nature is #beautiful @WWF @IUCN… https://t.co/vW2YzFRGid

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT