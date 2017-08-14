This Rare White Moose Caught On Camera Is 1 Of Only 100 Alive
A rare white moose has been caught on camera swimming in a stream in Sweden, the BBC reported on Sunday.
The animal, which was filmed in Värmland, is 1 of an estimated 100 of its kind, the BBC reported.
The moose is not albino, like other all-white animals. Instead, its fur coloring is a genetic mutation, according to the BBC.
After the BBC posted a video of the animal, the milky moose went viral on social media for its beautiful and unique color.
People wanted to protect the pure creature.
And others thought it was straight out of a fantasy novel.
"Sometimes it’s easy to understand how our ancestors believed in magical, mythical creatures," noted one person.
Though some people thought its strange coloring may just be another sign of the sure-to-be-coming apocalypse.
Does it grant wishes?
It's all coming into place...
No matter what the moose is a sign of, we can all agree it is pretty cool.
Isn't nature amazing?
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
