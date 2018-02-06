The Stories Being Shared On Twitter About "Black Panther" Will Make You Emotional
"When my 9 year old son sat in the movie theater SHOOK seeing a black superhero on a big screen."
Black Panther doesn't hit theaters until Feb. 16, but it's already become a phenomenon.
As BuzzFeed News reported last month, the Marvel film is projected to make $100 million to $140 million over its opening weekend, and is beating every other superhero film in advanced sales, according to Fandango.
All of this for a movie with a predominately black cast, which unfortunately is still a rarity in Hollywood, centered around a fictional African nation.
The hype on social media and IRL (just look at these adorable kids) has been reaching a fever pitch as the movie's premiere gets closer.
On Tuesday, Black Girl Nerds decided to help harness some of that excitement on Twitter. They asked people to share what the film means to them, using the hashtag #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe.
Many people gave thoughtful and beautiful responses.
A lot of people pointed out the portrayal of Wakanda, the African nation, as a highlight of the film.
And the peek into a country without white colonialism.
"It means so much to see an African kingdom that is decades ahead of the rest of the world in technology."
Others said the portrayal of black people makes them most excited to see the movie.
They said they feel "seen."
And that the film is challenging harmful stereotypes too often seen in Hollywood.
Black women are not just sidekicks!
"No ghettos or slaves or thugs...just beautiful royal kings and queens."
Many parents were excited to share the moment with their children, especially strong girls interested in STEM.
And boys too, of course!
"Watching my son see himself in a hero."
The future looks bright!
Others hoped kids today would be able to have a different experience growing up than they had.
"Black Panther is truly giving us and the next generation something to smile about."
People were very touched by the hashtag and all the stories being shared.
Including Kayla Marie, the director of social media for Black Girl Nerds who came up with the hashtag.
