The Stories Being Shared On Twitter About "Black Panther" Will Make You Emotional

"When my 9 year old son sat in the movie theater SHOOK seeing a black superhero on a big screen."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 6, 2018, at 4:56 p.m. ET

Black Panther doesn't hit theaters until Feb. 16, but it's already become a phenomenon.

Han Myung-gu / Getty Images

As BuzzFeed News reported last month, the Marvel film is projected to make $100 million to $140 million over its opening weekend, and is beating every other superhero film in advanced sales, according to Fandango.

All of this for a movie with a predominately black cast, which unfortunately is still a rarity in Hollywood, centered around a fictional African nation.

The hype on social media and IRL (just look at these adorable kids) has been reaching a fever pitch as the movie's premiere gets closer.

The kids at Ron Clark Academy turning up because they’re all going to see #BlackPanther is the best thing ever (IG:… https://t.co/MezWbnZcll
Jasmine @JasmineLWatkins

The kids at Ron Clark Academy turning up because they’re all going to see #BlackPanther is the best thing ever (IG:… https://t.co/MezWbnZcll

On Tuesday, Black Girl Nerds decided to help harness some of that excitement on Twitter. They asked people to share what the film means to them, using the hashtag #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe.

#TuesdayThoughts What does the #BlackPanther film mean to you? #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe
Black Girl Nerds @BlackGirlNerds

#TuesdayThoughts What does the #BlackPanther film mean to you? #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe

Many people gave thoughtful and beautiful responses.

My people were queens and kings. My people were warriors and scholars. We may face adversity - more adversity than… https://t.co/uqGApNFpyQ
Chachie @ChachieMusic

My people were queens and kings. My people were warriors and scholars. We may face adversity - more adversity than… https://t.co/uqGApNFpyQ

A lot of people pointed out the portrayal of Wakanda, the African nation, as a highlight of the film.

Finally seeing BLACK people ruling their BLACK Country on their BLACK Continent minding there BLACK business thrivi… https://t.co/hlvd1j4rGK
NoDell Beckham @TerrytheWriter

Finally seeing BLACK people ruling their BLACK Country on their BLACK Continent minding there BLACK business thrivi… https://t.co/hlvd1j4rGK

And the peek into a country without white colonialism.

#BlackPanther is a chance to see an African country develop, grow and thrive without the influence of white colon… https://t.co/pnxlkx5Yn9
JassyJeanette @JassyPrinciple

#BlackPanther is a chance to see an African country develop, grow and thrive without the influence of white colon… https://t.co/pnxlkx5Yn9

"It means so much to see an African kingdom that is decades ahead of the rest of the world in technology."

It means so much to see an African kingdom that is decades ahead of the rest of the world in technology. To see a b… https://t.co/FYNmdqfLko
Mel-evolent @jane_anon

It means so much to see an African kingdom that is decades ahead of the rest of the world in technology. To see a b… https://t.co/FYNmdqfLko

Others said the portrayal of black people makes them most excited to see the movie.

Can you imagine being a little brown child and seeing Black Panther, only to find out that the creators look like y… https://t.co/8rGV3XgbHw
Wakandas Favorite DJ @djbenhameen

Can you imagine being a little brown child and seeing Black Panther, only to find out that the creators look like y… https://t.co/8rGV3XgbHw

They said they feel "seen."

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe: I am seen. We are seen. Black Women and Black Men are celebrated for being our true… https://t.co/ycxxlhEXaY
Jacqueline @THATJacqueline

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe: I am seen. We are seen. Black Women and Black Men are celebrated for being our true… https://t.co/ycxxlhEXaY

And that the film is challenging harmful stereotypes too often seen in Hollywood.

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe Being able to show that we can play heroes too and not always super villainous characte… https://t.co/G5DnjqIH4S
Tara A N G E L 🗝☮⚛ @TaraAngel94

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe Being able to show that we can play heroes too and not always super villainous characte… https://t.co/G5DnjqIH4S

Black women are not just sidekicks!

Seeing dark-skinned Black women as other than the angry, loud sidekick #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe
Nyasha Junior @NyashaJunior

Seeing dark-skinned Black women as other than the angry, loud sidekick #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe

"No ghettos or slaves or thugs...just beautiful royal kings and queens."

Seeing a whole film full of strong, powerful, educated people who look like ME not being discriminated against or m… https://t.co/VoH1WBVa5O
Mica Burton @MicaBurton

Seeing a whole film full of strong, powerful, educated people who look like ME not being discriminated against or m… https://t.co/VoH1WBVa5O

Many parents were excited to share the moment with their children, especially strong girls interested in STEM.

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe my daughters seeing themselves on screen. Their budding geekdom and interest in STEM reflected back to them.
[insert clever name] @iltigo

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe my daughters seeing themselves on screen. Their budding geekdom and interest in STEM reflected back to them.

And boys too, of course!

My brown-skinned sons can watch a super hero that looks like them! Both of my boys are so excited!… https://t.co/rR1qe16KOI
La Femme Negrita @LaFemme_Negrita

My brown-skinned sons can watch a super hero that looks like them! Both of my boys are so excited!… https://t.co/rR1qe16KOI

"When my 9 year old son sat in the movie theater SHOOK seeing a black superhero on a big screen."

When my 9 year old son sat in the movie theater SHOOK seeing a black superhero on a big screen. And the emotion I f… https://t.co/jrRv4EHcss
Rashida Parrish @chefshida

When my 9 year old son sat in the movie theater SHOOK seeing a black superhero on a big screen. And the emotion I f… https://t.co/jrRv4EHcss

"Watching my son see himself in a hero."

My son has been calling himself T'Challa since he saw #BlackPanther last week. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe is watc… https://t.co/LVoaQ0Sh5E
Britni Danielle @BritniDWrites

My son has been calling himself T'Challa since he saw #BlackPanther last week. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe is watc… https://t.co/LVoaQ0Sh5E

The future looks bright!

it gives an entire new generation of young black sci fi, comic book and superhero fans their own "Bruce Wayne". A r… https://t.co/yTsH20FGmx
If it were easy, I wouldn’t be famous. @JAMALIGLE

it gives an entire new generation of young black sci fi, comic book and superhero fans their own "Bruce Wayne". A r… https://t.co/yTsH20FGmx

Others hoped kids today would be able to have a different experience growing up than they had.

When I was younger, people didn't believe I was a nerd because I am a black woman. It was hard to find people like… https://t.co/bOgQHHrKB8
MD @manika0098

When I was younger, people didn't believe I was a nerd because I am a black woman. It was hard to find people like… https://t.co/bOgQHHrKB8

"Black Panther is truly giving us and the next generation something to smile about."

To see us in powerful roles To know that we can be heroes To see Black women doing the damn thing To see Black myth… https://t.co/FMAZd2Fo5N
VTK aka "Soul Survivor on the River" @wondermann5

To see us in powerful roles To know that we can be heroes To see Black women doing the damn thing To see Black myth… https://t.co/FMAZd2Fo5N

People were very touched by the hashtag and all the stories being shared.

Responses to #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe have me tearing up. The importance of this film cannot be understated.… https://t.co/ywaovYrIyG
April @ReignOfApril

Responses to #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe have me tearing up. The importance of this film cannot be understated.… https://t.co/ywaovYrIyG

Including Kayla Marie, the director of social media for Black Girl Nerds who came up with the hashtag.

I’m crying in this meeting. Yalls responses to #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe... thank you for participating. This movi… https://t.co/mlfKXcZr58
Kayla Marie @Maria_Giesela

I’m crying in this meeting. Yalls responses to #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe... thank you for participating. This movi… https://t.co/mlfKXcZr58

