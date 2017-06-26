This Dog Has The Most Perfectly Highlighted Hair And People Are Totally Freaking Out

Kerbie Gibbs

Kerbie said that Ruger was "100 percent" born with this great hair, and "has been spending a lot of time in the sun, so his fur got tons of natural highlights."

"He's an outdoors dog, so he's always running around aimlessly for hours, which usually involves getting covered in dirt and mud," she said. "It really seems to do the trick for his hair though. My family and I usually just hose him off after a long day. He loves it. No special techniques."