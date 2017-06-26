BuzzFeed News

This Dog Has The Most Perfectly Highlighted Hair And People Are Totally Freaking Out

"The perfect picture to show your hairdresser if you want beachy waves and caramel highlights."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on June 26, 2017, at 2:50 p.m. ET

This is Kerbie Gibbs, a 21-year-old student at Marshall University in West Virginia, and her 8-month-old English Springer Spaniel Ruger. Kerbie told BuzzFeed News Ruger lives with her mom and siblings in her hometown.

They adopted Ruger when he was just a lil' thing (look at that photo! 😍)

"He's very clumsy, but also extremely loving," Kerbie said.

Since Kerbie is away at school, she obviously has been missing her pup and texting her younger brother to send her the latest pics of Ruger.

A few days ago, Kerbie's brother, Kaleb, sent her the below pic of Ruger. And OMG, look at his HAIR!

Kerbie Gibbs

Here's a close up of the perfection. Slay Ruger, slay!

Kerbie said that Ruger was "100 percent" born with this great hair, and "has been spending a lot of time in the sun, so his fur got tons of natural highlights."

"He's an outdoors dog, so he's always running around aimlessly for hours, which usually involves getting covered in dirt and mud," she said. "It really seems to do the trick for his hair though. My family and I usually just hose him off after a long day. He loves it. No special techniques."

Kerbie said she and Kaleb always joke that Ruger "looks like he just came fresh out of the salon." So, she decided to tweet the latest pic to her followers. "My dog's ear is like the perfect picture to show your hairdresser if you want beachy waves and caramel highlights," she wrote.

Kerbie Gibbs @kerbiegibbs

My dog's ear is like the perfect picture to show your hairdresser if you want beachy waves and caramel highlights

Her tweet has since been retweeted more than 160,000 times. Many people are sharing pictures of their dogs and their own amazing hair.

basically grace @jacobmyjauregui

@kerbiegibbs

"My dog is straight out of a L'Oréal commercial."

LORD SELFIE IV @sph95

@kerbiegibbs my dog is straight out of a L'Oréal commercial

Pup perfection.

jordyn @hordynjensley

@sph95 @kerbiegibbs Mine too

Don't h8 me cause I'm beautiful.

michelle @MichelleTrent_

@kerbiegibbs

I'll take the doggo cut, please.

Sierra @24penguinsierra

@kerbiegibbs @eliewilliamt

Is that balayage??

yahaira🐠 @la_yaya_papaya

@kerbiegibbs

Other people are deadass gonna get Ruger's hair.

ash |-/ @joshuasaliens

@kerbiegibbs

And others said they use their pups for other beauty ~inspo.~

Alice McAlexander @alicemcalex

@kerbiegibbs @cmsleaps Cara, this is like when I wanted to show the eyelash extension lady Ella's eyelashes

Kerbie said she and her family are super excited that Ruger's luscious locks have inspired so many people.

"I'm just thankful that so many people came together and bonded over something positive, like beautiful dog hair," she said.

