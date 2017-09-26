BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

MLK's Daughter Tweeted About His Legacy And Some Dude Of Course Mansplained Her

news

MLK's Daughter Tweeted About His Legacy And Some Dude Of Course Mansplained Her

"He believed in peaceful protests, you tarnish his legacy."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 26, 2017, at 3:33 p.m. ET

Bernice King is a minister and civil rights advocate who is the CEO of the King Center and the youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

David Goldman / AP

She is also an influential voice on Twitter, where she continues her father's legacy of racial justice and equality.

The real shame &amp; disrespect is that, decades after the 1st photo, racism STILL kills people &amp; corrupts systems.… https://t.co/KiioLrSV58
Be A King @BerniceKing

The real shame &amp; disrespect is that, decades after the 1st photo, racism STILL kills people &amp; corrupts systems.… https://t.co/KiioLrSV58

Reply Retweet Favorite

So, it's not surprising King has been frequently tweeting about the #taketheknee movement in the NFL.

When @POTUS calls a @NFL player nonviolently protesting racism/police brutality a "son of a bitch" &amp; many cheer, greatness is distant. #MAGA
Be A King @BerniceKing

When @POTUS calls a @NFL player nonviolently protesting racism/police brutality a "son of a bitch" &amp; many cheer, greatness is distant. #MAGA

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Sunday, King tweeted a photo of her father being arrested. "People didn't approve of the way my father protested injustice either; said he was causing trouble, called him an 'outside agitator,'" she wrote.

People didn't approve of the way my father protested injustice either; said he was causing trouble, called him an "… https://t.co/HthlhMG9IX
Be A King @BerniceKing

People didn't approve of the way my father protested injustice either; said he was causing trouble, called him an "… https://t.co/HthlhMG9IX

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Many who quote #MLK today, and use his words out of context to deter nonviolent protest, would have hated him openly then," she added in a reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people on Twitter appreciated her perspective. But one user, named @Robert23003286, took the opportunity to "school her" on what her dad actually believed.

&quot;Please don&#x27;t take an honest man and turn him into something that&#x27;s not him,&quot; the user wrote. &quot;He believed in peaceful protests, you tarnish his legacy.&quot;
Twitter

"Please don't take an honest man and turn him into something that's not him," the user wrote. "He believed in peaceful protests, you tarnish his legacy."

Of course, people instantly took the user to task for mansplaining MLK's legacy to his own daughter.

@Robert23003286 @BerniceKing @anonycraig That's his daughter you're denigrating. Have some #respect.
Ashley The Fearless @mojofearless

@Robert23003286 @BerniceKing @anonycraig That's his daughter you're denigrating. Have some #respect.

Reply Retweet Favorite

One person said it was "rich to say the least."

@Robert23003286 @BerniceKing @anonycraig You attempting to school/correct MLK's daughter on her father legacy is rich to say the least.
Brent Morton @Cuisinart1965

@Robert23003286 @BerniceKing @anonycraig You attempting to school/correct MLK's daughter on her father legacy is rich to say the least.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"That awkward moment when someone is so clueless, they try to explain Martin Luther King Jr.'s beliefs to his own daughter," one person said.

@mojofearless @Robert23003286 @BerniceKing @anonycraig That awkward moment when someone is so clueless, they try to… https://t.co/M0RR3NafUl
Brenda Lyons @brendalyonsart

@mojofearless @Robert23003286 @BerniceKing @anonycraig That awkward moment when someone is so clueless, they try to… https://t.co/M0RR3NafUl

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It was just too much.

Twitter is the kind of place where old white men try to explain MLK to MLK's actual daughter. So I'm done for the day.
Jordan Fischer @Jordan_RTV6

Twitter is the kind of place where old white men try to explain MLK to MLK's actual daughter. So I'm done for the day.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Come on, dude.

You just don't wanna listen: this is a response to MLK's daughter. Life comes at you fast...
BlackAdam @BlackAdam8

You just don't wanna listen: this is a response to MLK's daughter. Life comes at you fast...

Reply Retweet Favorite

And he wasn't even the only one!

@MadelemeCrane @BerniceKing @Shareblue It's almost as if you think you know MLK more than his daughter.
Senita Mahoney @ZenitaDee

@MadelemeCrane @BerniceKing @Shareblue It's almost as if you think you know MLK more than his daughter.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others chose to not believe that "Robert" was real, saying the account has to be a trolling bot.

@yashar @Alllwftopic @BerniceKing @Robert23003286
dre nee @MotownDR

@yashar @Alllwftopic @BerniceKing @Robert23003286

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"So that tweet of the dude telling off MLK's daughter: pretty sure that's a bot. 8 digit serial number, repeated use of media, spurts of use," said one person.

So that tweet of the dude telling off MLK's daughter: pretty sure that's a bot. 8 digit serial number, repeated use of media, spurts of use.
Fake Geek Zak @ZakEdwardsLive

So that tweet of the dude telling off MLK's daughter: pretty sure that's a bot. 8 digit serial number, repeated use of media, spurts of use.

Reply Retweet Favorite

However, we may never know if "Robert" is a bot or not, because when BuzzFeed News asked the user for comment, they blocked us.

White dude mansplaining to #MLK's daughter about MLK
❄️Ziggy Daddy™ @Ziggy_Daddy

White dude mansplaining to #MLK's daughter about MLK

Reply Retweet Favorite

Bot or not, it seems the issue doesn't even only apply to King. Pat Tillman's wife was also mansplained this week on what her husband "wouldn't agree" with her on.

In less than 48 hours we've seen some dude explain MLK to his daughter and now some other dude explain Pat Tillman… https://t.co/UwxEg1L1NN
FetᵒⁿᵗᵉLife @lbourgie

In less than 48 hours we've seen some dude explain MLK to his daughter and now some other dude explain Pat Tillman… https://t.co/UwxEg1L1NN

Reply Retweet Favorite

Tillman's widow, Marie, spoke out against President Trump's criticism of the NFL protests this week after he used her husband's image to bash them.

OK, Twitter, let's log off now.

It’s people out here whitesplaining mlk to his daughter. Alright y’all. I’m off twitter for a while so I can be pr… https://t.co/vwgI9C4A7R
Voq’s bae @exrecluse

It’s people out here whitesplaining mlk to his daughter. Alright y’all. I’m off twitter for a while so I can be pr… https://t.co/vwgI9C4A7R

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT