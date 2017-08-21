People Say They Stared At The Eclipse And Hurt Their Eyes And Now They Are Losing It
"So after reading tons of advice about how i shouldn’t look at the sun even through dark ass glasses, i looked at the sun."
On Monday, the US experienced a solar eclipse that reached totality in some areas. It was super cool!
However, it wasn't that cool for people online, who despite near CONSTANT warnings to not look directly at the sun, claimed they did so anyway.
Now, as they were warned, their eyes really hurt!
We told you!
Science was not lying!
Why did you do it??
Ow ow ow.
Eyes melting isn't worth it.
OUCH.
We feel for you guys.
Gah.
😩
Get well soon.
We can't lose all our favorite Twitter users.
At least you got a good pic?
Moral of the story: Do it for the content.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.