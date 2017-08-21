BuzzFeed News

People Say They Stared At The Eclipse And Hurt Their Eyes And Now They Are Losing It

"So after reading tons of advice about how i shouldn’t look at the sun even through dark ass glasses, i looked at the sun."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on August 21, 2017, at 2:56 p.m. ET

On Monday, the US experienced a solar eclipse that reached totality in some areas. It was super cool!

Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty Images

However, it wasn't that cool for people online, who despite near CONSTANT warnings to not look directly at the sun, claimed they did so anyway.

So as it turns out...I probably shoulda bought the glasses, can barely see the eclipse and now my eye balls hurt.
Jimmy Rowley @RowleyJimmy

So as it turns out...I probably shoulda bought the glasses, can barely see the eclipse and now my eye balls hurt.

@RowleyJimmy

Now, as they were warned, their eyes really hurt!

I literally looked at the sun for 0.1 seconds by accident with my bare eyes and IT FAKIN HURT pls use protection kids #SolarEclipse2017
Eren Telimen @turkishalien15

I literally looked at the sun for 0.1 seconds by accident with my bare eyes and IT FAKIN HURT pls use protection kids #SolarEclipse2017

@turkishalien15

We told you!

Wtf fuck the sun that shit hurt my eye tf I looked for like 1 second #SolarEclipse2017
Joanne @HClintonsBoo

Wtf fuck the sun that shit hurt my eye tf I looked for like 1 second #SolarEclipse2017

@HClintonsBoo
Science was not lying!

i looked at the sun for like a split second and now my eyes hurt super bad, science was not lyin man
robert california @CollinAmbuIance

i looked at the sun for like a split second and now my eyes hurt super bad, science was not lyin man

@CollinAmbulance

Why did you do it??

So after reading tons of advice about how i shouldn’t look at the sun even through dark ass glasses, i looked at the sun. my eyes hurt.
Mohammad Alsaafin @malsaafin

So after reading tons of advice about how i shouldn’t look at the sun even through dark ass glasses, i looked at the sun. my eyes hurt.

@malsaafin

Ow ow ow.

holy shit I just looked at the sun and my eyes fucking hurt like shit urgh
bb traumatized @ERINJEEN

holy shit I just looked at the sun and my eyes fucking hurt like shit urgh

@ERINJEEN

Eyes melting isn't worth it.

my eyes melted
✨Ria✨@LibertyCity#24 @riasaur

my eyes melted

@riasaur
OUCH.

I'm dumb. I was starin at the sun like that shit not even there but it just was so bright I didn't even notice it was there. My eye hurt 😭
ná 🃏 @PDXlocated

I'm dumb. I was starin at the sun like that shit not even there but it just was so bright I didn't even notice it was there. My eye hurt 😭

@PDXlocated

We feel for you guys.

Well i started staring at the sun and now my eyes feel funny 😭
Lon Lon🌻 @__Chamor

Well i started staring at the sun and now my eyes feel funny 😭

@__Chamor

Gah.

my eyes lowkey hurt
Elise Swopes @Swopes

my eyes lowkey hurt

@Swopes

😩

I'm genuinely concerned about my eyeballs I accidentally glanced at the eclipse, seriously glanced, and my eyes hurt so god damn bad, still.
JENN🌻 @martyj1235

I'm genuinely concerned about my eyeballs I accidentally glanced at the eclipse, seriously glanced, and my eyes hurt so god damn bad, still.

@martyj1235
Get well soon.

This eclipse is so cool, too bad I don't have those goofy glasses to see it better. It makes my eyes kind of hurt.
King Sampson @SyleKampson

This eclipse is so cool, too bad I don't have those goofy glasses to see it better. It makes my eyes kind of hurt.

@SyleKampson

We can't lose all our favorite Twitter users.

that shit hurt my eyes y ain't nobody tell me don't look @ it. How Ima tweet blind
🌬 @1_Xan0

that shit hurt my eyes y ain't nobody tell me don't look @ it. How Ima tweet blind

@1_Xan0

At least you got a good pic?

Is this a really bright cloud or the eclipse because it did kind of hurt my eye balls
shan @shawnsflare

Is this a really bright cloud or the eclipse because it did kind of hurt my eye balls

@shawnsflare

Moral of the story: Do it for the content.

admire my pictures i hurt my eyes for em
baby heavs☺︎ @_weavequeen

admire my pictures i hurt my eyes for em

@_weavequeen
