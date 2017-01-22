The White House Fence Is Covered With Signs From The Women's March
"Here's a wall for you."
After the Women's March on Washington, DC on Saturday, many women hung their handmade protest signs on a fence in front of the White House.
The signs soon became so prevalent that they completely obscured the fence in some areas.
And stretched for a long length of fence.
One person wrote on Twitter that the signs were a great sight to see after a long day of marching. "Filled with hope after an exhausting but exhilarating day," they wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
They ranged from serious to funny, from small to large.
"Women: Fighting the force of evil since forever!"
"Here's a wall for you," wrote one person.
One woman wrote that the signs, with the Washington Monument in the background, were an "incredible sight to see."
One woman tweeted at the Smithsonian that the museum should collect the signs to save for history.
"And then we threw our signs over the White House fence. Our gift to you Trump," one marcher said.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.