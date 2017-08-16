An Artist Created An Incredibly Realistic Looking Vulva On A Woman's Nails And It's Pretty Iconic

Ngu told BuzzFeed News her shop is very focused on "supporting the community" in Portland.

For the past few years, Ngu has been getting her nails done by Asa at Finger Bang, which is right down the street from her store.

Ngu said Asa had the idea a while ago for a very creative and badass nail design: a vulva or vagina theme.

"Asa and I had been talking about doing some vagina- or vulva-inspired nails for a while," she said.

Ngu's shop is about to host Meggyn Pomerleau, the artist behind The Post-Structuralist Vulva Coloring Book, for an event. So, Ngu thought it was the perfect time to try out her idea.

"It just felt appropriate to just kind of make a statement on my nails," she said.