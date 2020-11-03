 Skip To Content
People Are Sharing How They Feel On Election Day 2020 Vs. How They Felt In 2016 And It's A Mood

Things have changed.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on November 3, 2020, at 3:52 p.m. ET

As Americans across the country cast their ballots on Election Day, many are reflecting on just how different they felt four years ago.

Voting in 2016 vs. voting in 2020:

Like...really different.

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2020

Soon, many people began to meme how they felt voting in 2020 versus 2016.

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020. #BidenHarris2020

Me voting in 2016 vs Me voting in 2020 #Vote2020 #Vote2020 #ElectionDay #StayInLine #AlrightLadiesLetsGetInFormation #Elections2020 #Election2020

(The meme also was popular during the 2018 midterm elections.)

voting in 2016 voting in 2020

Some people were just tired.

Me voting in 2016 vs 2020.

Or...coming unhinged.

me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020

For some, the last four years have left them ready to fuck shit up.

Me voting in 2016 vs 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs. Me voting in 2020. Tick-Tock GOP. I feel like I need to add bitches in here somewhere. Bitches.

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2020

Denise is NOT messing around.

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020

It's taken a toll on all of us.

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2020

Even Bill.

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020:

But the important thing is, to vote! So do so, if you haven't yet.

Me voting in 2016 vs 2020 #Election2020

