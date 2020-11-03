People Are Sharing How They Feel On Election Day 2020 Vs. How They Felt In 2016 And It's A Mood
Things have changed.
As Americans across the country cast their ballots on Election Day, many are reflecting on just how different they felt four years ago.
Like...really different.
Soon, many people began to meme how they felt voting in 2020 versus 2016.
(The meme also was popular during the 2018 midterm elections.)
Some people were just tired.
Or...coming unhinged.
For some, the last four years have left them ready to fuck shit up.
Denise is NOT messing around.
It's taken a toll on all of us.
Even Bill.
But the important thing is, to vote! So do so, if you haven't yet.
