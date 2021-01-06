Here Are Some Of The Most Horrifying And Stunning Videos From The Assault On The Capitol
Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempted coup on Wednesday, breaching the building's doors and wreaking havoc inside.
Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempted coup on Wednesday, breaching the building's doors and wreaking havoc inside.
Here are 20 of the most stunning videos from the ground, taken by reporters, bystanders, and rioters from across social media.
1.
2.
4.
5.
6.
7.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16. Warning: This video is graphic.
17.
18.
19.
20.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.