 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are Some Of The Most Horrifying And Stunning Videos From The Assault On The Capitol

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here Are Some Of The Most Horrifying And Stunning Videos From The Assault On The Capitol

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempted coup on Wednesday, breaching the building's doors and wreaking havoc inside.

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 6, 2021, at 4:11 p.m. ET

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempted coup on Wednesday, breaching the building's doors and wreaking havoc inside.

Here are 20 of the most stunning videos from the ground, taken by reporters, bystanders, and rioters from across social media.

1.

2.

Dozens have forced their way to the top. More coming up the steps. Police are trying to bolster their numbers through the west doors but someone with a fire extinguisher is dousing them from above. The crowd only keeps cheering.
Alejandro Alvarez @aletweetsnews

Dozens have forced their way to the top. More coming up the steps. Police are trying to bolster their numbers through the west doors but someone with a fire extinguisher is dousing them from above. The crowd only keeps cheering.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @aletweetsnews

3.

@marcus.dipaola

♬ Way Back Home - Shaun

4.

Ford Fischer @FordFischer

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @FordFischer

5.

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows
Igor Bobic @igorbobic

Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @igorbobic

6.

Now that I have service, a rundown on what just happened/what I just saw. MAGAs rushed the Capitol steps, breaking down the fence *and* barricades. Met with Capitol Hill police and some MPD, which released flash grenades, teargas, CS &amp; mace, and pepper bullets. #DC #WildProtest
TALIA JANE @itsa_talia

Now that I have service, a rundown on what just happened/what I just saw. MAGAs rushed the Capitol steps, breaking down the fence *and* barricades. Met with Capitol Hill police and some MPD, which released flash grenades, teargas, CS &amp; mace, and pepper bullets. #DC #WildProtest

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @itsa_talia

7.

protestors outside the white house stood in front of police cars and told them to “back it up” and brought the cars to a standstill
ikran @ikran

protestors outside the white house stood in front of police cars and told them to “back it up” and brought the cars to a standstill

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ikran

8.

@logan_manhart

#stopthesteal

♬ original sound - Logan_Manhart

9.

Holy shit they’re literally breaking into the Capitol
Joshua Potash @JoshuaPotash

Holy shit they’re literally breaking into the Capitol

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @JoshuaPotash

10.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber.
Igor Bobic @igorbobic

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @igorbobic

11.

Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them
Steven Nelson @stevennelson10

Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @stevennelson10

12.

BREAKING: Clashes reported inside the U.S. Capitol building
BNO News @BNONews

BREAKING: Clashes reported inside the U.S. Capitol building

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BNONews

13.

Surreal
Aaron Rupar @atrupar

Surreal

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @atrupar

14.

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now:
Frank Thorp V @frankthorp

BREAKING: Protesters are on the Senate floor now:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @frankthorp

15.

Video from the chamber.
Matt Fuller @MEPFuller

Video from the chamber.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @MEPFuller

16. Warning: This video is graphic.

Graphic and disturbing video
Acyn Torabi @Acyn

Graphic and disturbing video

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Acyn

17.

The crowd rushes a line of police attempting to block access to inner parts of the Capitol. Police are forced to retreat and stand down #DC #Washington #CapitolBuilding
Brendan Gutenschwager @BGOnTheScene

The crowd rushes a line of police attempting to block access to inner parts of the Capitol. Police are forced to retreat and stand down #DC #Washington #CapitolBuilding

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BGOnTheScene

18.

Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them
Steven Nelson @stevennelson10

Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @stevennelson10

19.

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists.
Timothy Burke @bubbaprog

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @bubbaprog

20.

Montgomery County Police are moving in on the front side of the US Capitol Building.
Zachary Petrizzo @ZTPetrizzo

Montgomery County Police are moving in on the front side of the US Capitol Building.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ZTPetrizzo

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT