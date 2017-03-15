People Are Dying Over This Woman's Relative's Incredibly Inappropriate Facebook Commentary
Or at the least, can they please learn privacy settings?
Everyone has dealt with some WTF behavior from one of their older family members on Facebook from time to time. But the relative of a woman named Ashley may have just taken the cake.
Here is her family member's comment, in all its glory. SO MUCH NO.
Even worse (better?), the man's poor stepdaughter decided to give her dad some help (or make him please stop talking).
Ashley shared the screenshots and wrote, "this is my blood, ya'll." People were totally shook.
NONONONO.
How? Why?
"Dad, it's time we have 'that conversation'. Yes, about Facebook privacy settings."
But a lot of people were like, yep — that's my dad.
This is (sadly) relatable AF.
Some even shared the cringeworthy posts their family members had decided to tag them in. WTF?
Ashley said the attention her post has garnered has been totally crazy, and added that she hasn't told her relative about his newfound fame.
"I'm pretty sure he has no idea," she said. "He is now claiming he was 'hacked.' But our side of the family isn't buying that."
