BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Dying Over This Woman's Relative's Incredibly Inappropriate Facebook Commentary

news

People Are Dying Over This Woman's Relative's Incredibly Inappropriate Facebook Commentary

Or at the least, can they please learn privacy settings?

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 15, 2017, at 12:24 p.m. ET

Everyone has dealt with some WTF behavior from one of their older family members on Facebook from time to time. But the relative of a woman named Ashley may have just taken the cake.

Twitter: @d0mecoach

Here is her family member's comment, in all its glory. SO MUCH NO.

Of course, he did it publicly, so it showed up on all his friends&#x27; timelines.
Twitter: @d0mecoach

Of course, he did it publicly, so it showed up on all his friends' timelines.

Even worse (better?), the man's poor stepdaughter decided to give her dad some help (or make him please stop talking).

&quot;Hey dad... All of your friends can see when you comment on this stuff,&quot; she wrote.Ashley told BuzzFeed News she got the screenshots sent to her, and she died, of course. She said she knew she had to share it on Twitter.&quot;We just thought it was hilarious, and I knew my friends would think it was hilarious too,&quot; she said.
Twitter: @d0mecoach

"Hey dad... All of your friends can see when you comment on this stuff," she wrote.

Ashley told BuzzFeed News she got the screenshots sent to her, and she died, of course. She said she knew she had to share it on Twitter.

"We just thought it was hilarious, and I knew my friends would think it was hilarious too," she said.

Ashley shared the screenshots and wrote, "this is my blood, ya'll." People were totally shook.

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

NONONONO.

Twitter

How? Why?

Twitter

"Dad, it's time we have 'that conversation'. Yes, about Facebook privacy settings."

Twitter

But a lot of people were like, yep — that's my dad.

Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT

This is (sadly) relatable AF.

Twitter

Some even shared the cringeworthy posts their family members had decided to tag them in. WTF?

Twitter

Ashley said the attention her post has garnered has been totally crazy, and added that she hasn't told her relative about his newfound fame.

"I'm pretty sure he has no idea," she said. "He is now claiming he was 'hacked.' But our side of the family isn't buying that."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT