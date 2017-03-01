Would You Eat These Pancakes Filled With Tuna?
Does this look like nice snack or do you wanna yack?
On Tuesday, UK sports reporter Ian "Moose" Abrahams shared his breakfast on Twitter. "No better breakfast than a nice Tuna Pancake or two or three," he wrote.
Yes, this "best breakfast" appears to be a pancake...filled with tuna. Its unclear if the tuna is mixed with anything.
Abrahams then tweeted how you make this creation. He heated it in the microwave for 90 seconds.
His tweet was instantly polarizing. Some people were completely disgusted by the concoction.
ADVERTISEMENT
Or they were just confused.
Or were just like...NOOPE.
They didn't mince words.
Memes were deployed.
ADVERTISEMENT
"You're going to hell for this," one person wrote.
But not everyone felt this way. Some people said that it didn't look so bad.
In fact, this girl described it as "actual perfection."
And others said they have tried it and it is "so good."
ADVERTISEMENT
Abrahams later defended his breakfast by saying "you have tuna on pizza, right?"
He later spoke about the ~incident~ on a radio sports show, saying he doesn't understand what the fuss is about.
-
SO, what do you think of tuna pancakes?Yum, would eat for sure.That is disgusting.I'm willing to give it a try.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
SO, what do you think of tuna pancakes?
-
vote votesYum, would eat for sure.
-
vote votesThat is disgusting.
-
vote votesI'm willing to give it a try.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.