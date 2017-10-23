BuzzFeed News

Trump's New Pumpkin-Themed MAGA Hats For Halloween Are Getting Trolled

"You… made a Trump hat… featuring… an orange ghoul?"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on October 23, 2017, at 3:42 p.m. ET

If you haven't hit up President Trump's merch website lately, you may have missed out on its most ~spooktacular~ offering. The team is now selling pumpkin "MAGA" hats.

The hat features the face of a jack-o&#x27;-lantern on the front and the president&#x27;s signature &quot;Make America Great Again&quot; slogan on the back.&quot;It&#x27;s Trick-or-Treat time and this MAGA hat is definitely a treat!&quot; the website states.
The hat features the face of a jack-o'-lantern on the front and the president's signature "Make America Great Again" slogan on the back.

"It's Trick-or-Treat time and this MAGA hat is definitely a treat!" the website states.

The president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, even sported one on social media to advertise for the holiday offering.

#MakeHalloweenGreatAgain and order your pumpkin #MAGA hat today! https://t.co/uqw5keCSoU 🎃🇺🇸
Lara Trump @LaraLeaTrump

#MakeHalloweenGreatAgain and order your pumpkin #MAGA hat today! https://t.co/uqw5keCSoU 🎃🇺🇸

But people like Samantha Bee immediately began trolling Lara Trump and the hat. "You… made a Trump hat… featuring… an orange ghoul?" the TV host wrote.

You… made a Trump hat… featuring… an orange ghoul? 😂 https://t.co/XRAfc0oW4Y
Full Frontal @FullFrontalSamB

You… made a Trump hat… featuring… an orange ghoul? 😂 https://t.co/XRAfc0oW4Y

Many others soon joined in.

@LaraLeaTrump @trumps_feed It is the right color!! Just needs some yellowish straw hair on top.
Christy Hurt @ChurtHurt

@LaraLeaTrump @trumps_feed It is the right color!! Just needs some yellowish straw hair on top.

"A pumpkin #MAGA hat for a pumpkin-headed president."

A pumpkin #MAGA hat for a pumpkin-headed president. https://t.co/C9vLGBqKez
Rachael @maryploppins613

A pumpkin #MAGA hat for a pumpkin-headed president. https://t.co/C9vLGBqKez

What's one more pumpkin spice item?

The Trump campaign is now selling MAGA hats in Pumpkin Spice (but actually). https://t.co/ELwBnCypiI
DJ Judd @juddzeez

The Trump campaign is now selling MAGA hats in Pumpkin Spice (but actually). https://t.co/ELwBnCypiI

They also offered improvements.

Hilarious!!! A fucking orange hat. All it needs is some fake blonde comb over on the top. That would #maga. Fuck… https://t.co/s3sfEvKKcV
Kellie Dixon @kellie_dixon

Hilarious!!! A fucking orange hat. All it needs is some fake blonde comb over on the top. That would #maga. Fuck… https://t.co/s3sfEvKKcV

Or suggestions.

While honest, I’m not sure selling an orange monster hat is the best branding strategy for the Trumps, Lara. https://t.co/IPaUofFz0Y
Misha Collins @mishacollins

While honest, I’m not sure selling an orange monster hat is the best branding strategy for the Trumps, Lara. https://t.co/IPaUofFz0Y

If you want a pumpkin hat you better hurry. They are selling for $45 for a limited time. Happy Halloween!

Order your limited-edition #MAGA hat before they all disappear. https://t.co/yxXbI9wu0Z
GOP @GOP

Order your limited-edition #MAGA hat before they all disappear. https://t.co/yxXbI9wu0Z

