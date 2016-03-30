Trump Walks Back Comments Saying Any Ban On Abortion Should Include A Punishment For Women

"There has to be some form of punishment," Trump said in an interview with MSNBC.

Donald Trump is walking back comments that he thinks if abortion becomes illegal there should be "some form of punishment" for women who undergo the procedure.

The real estate mogul and GOP presidential candidate was asked about his views on an abortion ban during an MSNBC town hall scheduled to air Wednesday night.

During the interview, host Chris Matthews asked Trump if he believed in punishment for abortion "as a principle" if the practice was illegal.

Matthews asked if the punishment would be for the woman, to which Trump replied, "Yes."

Matthews also asked how Trump would ban abortion.

"Well, you'll go back to a position like they had where people will perhaps go to illegal places, but you have to ban it," Trump said, later adding that he wasn't sure what the punishment would be.