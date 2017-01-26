BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Confused Because Trump Voters Think He Should Be Able To Have A Private Email Server

news

People Are Confused Because Trump Voters Think He Should Be Able To Have A Private Email Server

Why does this sound so familiar?

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 26, 2017, at 5:20 p.m. ET

A majority of Donald Trump voters think that their president should be allowed to have a private email server. Yes, we're serious.

Twitter

A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling among people who voted for Trump found that most of them think that if he wants a private email server, that is A-OK.

The poll stated that "42% of Trump voters think he should be allowed to have a private email server to just 39% who think he shouldn't be allowed to. Maybe cyber security wasn't such a big issue in last year's election after all."

In case you forgot, Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server during her time at the State Department was one of the biggest issues of the 2016 campaign. You know, the reason they chanted, "Lock her up"?

Once the poll results were released, a lot of people were just like, what?

What. RT @ppppolls: And finally by a 42/39 spread Trump voters think he should be allowed to have a private email server.
Kristen Sylvester @kristensylv

What. RT @ppppolls: And finally by a 42/39 spread Trump voters think he should be allowed to have a private email server.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Seriously?

.@ppppolls
Socratically Adan @manicsocratic

.@ppppolls

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

SMDH.

.@ppppolls
Tom ❄️ @TommieWho

.@ppppolls

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some used stronger language.

A private email server is perfectly ok. At least if you're the orange menace. What total bullshit. https://t.co/HBnvcH9aoX
((AnythingBUTAngie)) @FoodAprecianado

A private email server is perfectly ok. At least if you're the orange menace. What total bullshit. https://t.co/HBnvcH9aoX

Reply Retweet Favorite

It brought Democratic Sen. Cory Booker to the brink.

I've never had a drink in my life, but this kind of data makes me reconsider. https://t.co/OdAxVgicuE
Cory Booker @CoryBooker

I've never had a drink in my life, but this kind of data makes me reconsider. https://t.co/OdAxVgicuE

Reply Retweet Favorite

And made others raise some interesting points.

It’s as if email server management isn't a very important political issue and shouldn’t become a defining media nar… https://t.co/gMhfqDXfLD
Brian Beutler @brianbeutler

It’s as if email server management isn't a very important political issue and shouldn’t become a defining media nar… https://t.co/gMhfqDXfLD

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Gee, it's almost like that whole email server thing was a convenient and totally transparent smoke screen for rampant misogyny," said one person.

Gee, it's almost like that whole email server thing was a convenient and totally transparent smoke screen for rampa… https://t.co/rigV3NpDCU
Suzan Eraslan @SuzanEraslan

Gee, it's almost like that whole email server thing was a convenient and totally transparent smoke screen for rampa… https://t.co/rigV3NpDCU

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, this is all Clinton voters right now:

@ppppolls
Zeta @ZetaHeiter

@ppppolls

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT