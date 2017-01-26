People Are Confused Because Trump Voters Think He Should Be Able To Have A Private Email Server
Why does this sound so familiar?
A majority of Donald Trump voters think that their president should be allowed to have a private email server. Yes, we're serious.
A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling among people who voted for Trump found that most of them think that if he wants a private email server, that is A-OK.
The poll stated that "42% of Trump voters think he should be allowed to have a private email server to just 39% who think he shouldn't be allowed to. Maybe cyber security wasn't such a big issue in last year's election after all."
In case you forgot, Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server during her time at the State Department was one of the biggest issues of the 2016 campaign. You know, the reason they chanted, "Lock her up"?
Once the poll results were released, a lot of people were just like, what?
Seriously?
ADVERTISEMENT
SMDH.
Some used stronger language.
It brought Democratic Sen. Cory Booker to the brink.
And made others raise some interesting points.
"Gee, it's almost like that whole email server thing was a convenient and totally transparent smoke screen for rampant misogyny," said one person.
Basically, this is all Clinton voters right now:
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.