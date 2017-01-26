People Are Confused Because Trump Voters Think He Should Be Able To Have A Private Email Server

A majority of Donald Trump voters think that their president should be allowed to have a private email server. Yes, we're serious.

A poll conducted by Public Policy Polling among people who voted for Trump found that most of them think that if he wants a private email server, that is A-OK.

The poll stated that "42% of Trump voters think he should be allowed to have a private email server to just 39% who think he shouldn't be allowed to. Maybe cyber security wasn't such a big issue in last year's election after all."

In case you forgot, Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server during her time at the State Department was one of the biggest issues of the 2016 campaign. You know, the reason they chanted, "Lock her up"?