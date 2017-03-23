BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Can't Stop Laughing At This Photo Of Trump Freaking Out In A Truck

news

People Can't Stop Laughing At This Photo Of Trump Freaking Out In A Truck

We got Trump in a truck...truck...truck.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 23, 2017, at 5:36 p.m. ET

On Thursday, President Trump had a photo op in a semitruck.

The event came right before a listening session with truckers and trucking executives to discuss health care and the nation&#x27;s infrastructure. “No one knows America like truckers know America,” he told the group.
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

The event came right before a listening session with truckers and trucking executives to discuss health care and the nation's infrastructure. “No one knows America like truckers know America,” he told the group.

He seemed to really enjoy himself.

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

The photos of Trump's big day were too good to not become a meme, and the internet has def delivered.

Find you someone who loves you as much as Trump loves sitting in that truck.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Find you someone who loves you as much as Trump loves sitting in that truck.

Reply Retweet Favorite

They commented on how he was just so excited. TRUCKS.

march sadness @rachelmillman

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Someone referenced Mad Max: Fury Road. "Oh, what a day, what a lovely day!"

"Oh, what a day, what a lovely day!" #TrumpTruck
Tim Ireland @bloggerheads

"Oh, what a day, what a lovely day!" #TrumpTruck

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others saw it more as a Dukes of Hazzard moment.

"Well it looks like ol' Boss Trump learned them Duke boys are slicker than a sow's underside. But that's how it goe… https://t.co/fB7N5RCs1t
Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

"Well it looks like ol' Boss Trump learned them Duke boys are slicker than a sow's underside. But that's how it goe… https://t.co/fB7N5RCs1t

Reply Retweet Favorite

Still others sang songs. This one is too good.

🎵 We got Trump in a truck... truck... truck... 🎵 🎵 Tie like what... what... what... 🎵
Josh Tucker @joshbtucker

🎵 We got Trump in a truck... truck... truck... 🎵 🎵 Tie like what... what... what... 🎵

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course.

Trump in a truck rocking out to 3 Doors Down per yooj
Lamont Price @LPizzle

Trump in a truck rocking out to 3 Doors Down per yooj

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

We all know the feeling.

When “Thunderstruck” comes on
Russell Brandom @russellbrandom

When “Thunderstruck” comes on

Reply Retweet Favorite

And of course, some people went there.

when diarrhea hits you because of the $2,99 shrimp-all-u-can-eat at the strip club. #trump #truck #trumptruck
undallesoyeah🥃 @politikundliebe

when diarrhea hits you because of the $2,99 shrimp-all-u-can-eat at the strip club. #trump #truck #trumptruck

Reply Retweet Favorite

Oh.

Before and after buying a Squatty Potty.
sam carb @samcorb

Before and after buying a Squatty Potty.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But above all, people def think no one can or should come between the president and the truck.

Kelleyanne: "come on, DJ, it's time to let Mr Pence have a turn" DJ: "NNNNO!" #trump #trumptruck… https://t.co/IDxUZczygO
Woodsie @woodsie_tv

Kelleyanne: "come on, DJ, it's time to let Mr Pence have a turn" DJ: "NNNNO!" #trump #trumptruck… https://t.co/IDxUZczygO

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Even the issues with the ACHA.

AIDE: “should someone tell him about the repeal bill” AIDE 2: "no."
Ashley Feinberg @ashleyfeinberg

AIDE: “should someone tell him about the repeal bill” AIDE 2: "no."

Reply Retweet Favorite

America, 2017.

TRUMP: GET OFF MY PLANE AIDE: Sir you're driving a UPS truck
Michael, still here @Home_Halfway

TRUMP: GET OFF MY PLANE AIDE: Sir you're driving a UPS truck

Reply Retweet Favorite
Don't let it be forgot that for one brief shining moment...there was a Camelot.
Ken Jennings @KenJennings

Don't let it be forgot that for one brief shining moment...there was a Camelot.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump Got To Sit In A Big Boy Truck Because Today Was A Special Day!

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT