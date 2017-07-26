Trump Supporters Love Everything He's Doing, But Some Think He Could Cool It On The Tweets

Stephanie McNeal

"How do you know if he is going to work if you don't give him a chance to try?" he said. "He's at least trying to make a difference."

But Daniels did have one criticism of the president, his Twitter account. He said he thought it was one of the president's "downfalls."

"Stop the tweets already," he said. "Doesn't matter whether you're right or wrong...they are going to misconstrue it."

Daniels said he thought the tweets were just giving "fuel for people to criticize."