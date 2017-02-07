People Are Sharing Pics Of Trump In Robes After The White House Said He Didn't Own One

BuzzFeed News

Twitter has the receipts.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 7, 2017, at 1:22 p.m. ET

A recent New York Times story about President Donald Trump's first weeks in the White House contained one weird detail. The president has reportedly taken to wandering the halls of his new home at night in a bathrobe.

Maggie Haberman @maggieNYT

In response to the ~allegation~, White House press secretary Sean Spicer told CNN that the story is obviously fake because Trump doesn't even own a robe.

"I don't think the president wears a bathrobe, and definitely doesn't own one," he told CNN.

Since trolling this kind of thing is what the internet does best, people have started sharing pics of Trump in a robe.

Ben van Loon @benvanloon

It is EVERYWHERE.

Casey Clemmons @Casey_Clemmons

So many robe pics.

John Aravosis @aravosis

The image library overfloweth.

Dana Schwartz @DanaSchwartzzz

And a lot of people couldn't take it.

💀Maggie Serota 💀 @maggieserota

Others shared photos of Trump branded robes.

paris langford @weeweeparee

Or tried out the whole "wearing a bathrobe and pacing" thing for themselves.

Preston Towers @prestontowers

Some wondered if Trump had gotten fashion inspo from this handsome fella.

Ashley Feinberg @ashleyfeinberg

But most people were just like, WTF?

Brian Ted Jones @briantedjones

And wanted all these robe pics to go away.

Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1

"I pray I go the rest of my life not knowing how Sean Spicer became aware of Trump not owning a bathrobe," one person said.

Fiddler @cFidd

