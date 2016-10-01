These Muslim Sisters Offered "Free Hugs" At A Trump Rally

"I think people here are good people. I think they have the right intention, but they are a little bit confused."

Two Muslim sisters braved the cold and rain to offer free hugs to Donald Trump supporters waiting to get into his rally in Novi, Michigan, on Friday.

Hajer Sbehawi, 25, and her 12-year-old sister walked up and down the line with "Free Hugs" signs, asking those waiting to spread the love. Sbehawi told BuzzFeed News in about 15 minutes she got 5 hugs, which made her "sad."

"We're just here to spread love. I don't think there's enough of that here," she said.

Her goal, she added, was to get at least 1,000 hugs that day.

Sbehawi said she wasn't nervous to come to a Trump rally, in fact, she was happy to spread love.

"I think people here are good people," she said. "I think they have the right intention, but they are a little bit confused."

She added that she hopes to maybe change some people's minds about Muslims like herself.

"I think a lot of people here have never met a Muslim," she said. "So I think if I come out here and show face and give people a hug they will understand that not all Muslims are violent."

When asked if she would come to more rallies in the future, Sbehawi said "absolutely."

"I love hugs!" she said.