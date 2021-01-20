 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are All The Funniest Memes About Trump Leaving The White House

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here Are All The Funniest Memes About Trump Leaving The White House

"Alexa...play 'Gone' by Justin Timberlake."

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 20, 2021, at 10:29 a.m. ET

Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

It's official: Donald Trump has officially left the White House on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration.

The almost-former president and his wife Melania departed in Marine One on Wednesday morning.

Donald Trump has left the White House
Tom Namako @TomNamako

Donald Trump has left the White House

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @TomNamako

And all over the US, people were watching the departure.

Everyone online right now, Watching Trump, asking "is he gone?!"
Thank You Five Podcast @thankyoufivepod

Everyone online right now, Watching Trump, asking "is he gone?!"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @thankyoufivepod

Some were very excited.

trump will be gone today heck yeah
joni ‎✵ @spideysbrie

trump will be gone today heck yeah

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @spideysbrie

And what better way to celebrate than with memes.

Melissa Minton @melissaaminton

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @melissaaminton

Lots of memes.

https://t.co/2CEJW7YUN0
Ashley Nicole Black @ashleyn1cole

https://t.co/2CEJW7YUN0

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ashleyn1cole

Watching Trump leave was cathartic for many.

Happy Fucking Infrastructure Week... FINALLY! Trump moved out today. 🛻 🏢 HE’S GONE!
John Steen @JohnSteen

Happy Fucking Infrastructure Week... FINALLY! Trump moved out today. 🛻 🏢 HE’S GONE!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @JohnSteen
.@BTS_twt posted and Trump is GONE.
Sam⁷ @BTSOriented

.@BTS_twt posted and Trump is GONE.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BTSOriented
trump is finally gone from office i am so happy to get rid of him it feels like a out of body moment tbh
ag ( agnes ) ! @griffsbIake

trump is finally gone from office i am so happy to get rid of him it feels like a out of body moment tbh

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @griffsbIake
He's Gone good riddance alright Trump will holla!
Lamar_Coupe @Lemories_I

He's Gone good riddance alright Trump will holla!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Lemories_I
He's Gone !!! Watching Trump leave....
No @NoNotNowRose

He's Gone !!! Watching Trump leave....

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @NoNotNowRose

"Alexa...play 'Gone' by Justin Timberlake."

Alexa...Play “Gone” by Justin Timberlake 😊 #BidenHarris #TrumpGone
LettiKrueger @KruegerLetti

Alexa...Play “Gone” by Justin Timberlake 😊 #BidenHarris #TrumpGone

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @KruegerLetti

Some wondered what Trump was thinking on his way out.

DO YOU HAVE THE SECURITY DEPOSIT
Colin Campbell @colincampbell

DO YOU HAVE THE SECURITY DEPOSIT

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @colincampbell

After taking off from DC and landing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump gave a brief address to supporters. He concluded with: "Have a good life."

He said “have a nice life”, and then YMCA played.
Cameron Hill @CameronHillNC

He said “have a nice life”, and then YMCA played.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @CameronHillNC

People also clowned on that of course.

Trump: We love you. Have a good life. American democracy:
Michael Kimmerlein @kimmerman_

Trump: We love you. Have a good life. American democracy:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @kimmerman_
that man the meanest leaving office girl in 7th grade writing in your yearbook 🤝 “Have a good life”
rachel syme @rachsyme

that man the meanest leaving office girl in 7th grade writing in your yearbook 🤝 “Have a good life”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @rachsyme
HAVE A GOOD LIFE
Anne T. Donahue @annetdonahue

HAVE A GOOD LIFE

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @annetdonahue

Now, everyone is looking forward to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to be sworn in later on Wednesday.

Joe and Kamala walking into the White House with their luggage today. #BidenHarrisInauguration #ByeTrump
Teresa Giudice Updates @TeresaUpdates

Joe and Kamala walking into the White House with their luggage today. #BidenHarrisInauguration #ByeTrump

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @TeresaUpdates

Many wondered what Trump's departure letter to Biden, which he left in the White House according to reports, says.

Trump's departure letter to Biden
Anna Rose Iovine @annaroseiovine

Trump's departure letter to Biden

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @annaroseiovine
Sources have confirmed that this is very likely a snap of Trump's note to Biden:
Saurav Jha @SJha1618

Sources have confirmed that this is very likely a snap of Trump's note to Biden:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @SJha1618
Devastating reveal in the note from Trump to Biden
Caroline Moss @CarolineMoss

Devastating reveal in the note from Trump to Biden

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @CarolineMoss

And reflecting on the last four years.

Four years of Trump
TA @talter

Four years of Trump

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @talter


Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT