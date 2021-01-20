Here Are All The Funniest Memes About Trump Leaving The White House
"Alexa...play 'Gone' by Justin Timberlake."
It's official: Donald Trump has officially left the White House on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration.
The almost-former president and his wife Melania departed in Marine One on Wednesday morning.
And all over the US, people were watching the departure.
Some were very excited.
And what better way to celebrate than with memes.
Lots of memes.
Watching Trump leave was cathartic for many.
Some wondered what Trump was thinking on his way out.
After taking off from DC and landing at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump gave a brief address to supporters. He concluded with: "Have a good life."
People also clowned on that of course.
Now, everyone is looking forward to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to be sworn in later on Wednesday.
Many wondered what Trump's departure letter to Biden, which he left in the White House according to reports, says.
And reflecting on the last four years.
