People Are Trolling Trump Because His Law Firm Won "Russia Law Firm Of The Year"

The award was given to the Moscow office of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

Dillon told reporters how Trump plans to "completely isolate" himself from his company's daily operations while he is president and give the reins to his two oldest sons.

Folks are interested in #Trump tax attorney Sheri A. Dillon

The firm's 29 offices in countries around the globe provide legal services for "clients ranging from established, global Fortune 100 companies to enterprising startups," the firm says on its website .

Before it gets deleted, the law firm representing Donald Trump during his "press conference" earlier.

However, people on Twitter are now trolling Trump and Dillon for one of the firm's other distinctions. In May, it won the "Russia Law Firm of the Year" award.

The fact went viral on Twitter after it was pointed out by writer Gabe Ortiz.

The award was issued by Chambers & Partners, a group that publishes guides that ranks law firms around the globe.

The award was given by the group to the firm's Moscow office for "excellence in client service, preeminence in the relevant market, notable achievements over the past 12 months, outstanding work, and impressive strategic growth."

"The Moscow team includes seasoned lawyers and specialists with experience throughout the region," Chambers & Partners said in a press release.