BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Trolling Trump Because His Law Firm Won "Russia Law Firm Of The Year"

news

People Are Trolling Trump Because His Law Firm Won "Russia Law Firm Of The Year"

The award was given to the Moscow office of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 11, 2017, at 3:34 p.m. ET

Donald Trump was joined at his news conference on Wednesday by Sheri Dillon, a lawyer representing him.

Don Emmert / AFP / Getty Images

Dillon told reporters how Trump plans to "completely isolate" himself from his company's daily operations while he is president and give the reins to his two oldest sons.

Dillon is a Washington, DC–based tax attorney for Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, a law firm that has offices all over the world.

Folks are interested in #Trump tax attorney Sheri A. Dillon - her law firm website is down overrun by traffic. -… https://t.co/KuuewpDoXk
David Goins @dgoins

Folks are interested in #Trump tax attorney Sheri A. Dillon - her law firm website is down overrun by traffic. -… https://t.co/KuuewpDoXk

Reply Retweet Favorite

The firm's 29 offices in countries around the globe provide legal services for "clients ranging from established, global Fortune 100 companies to enterprising startups," the firm says on its website.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, people on Twitter are now trolling Trump and Dillon for one of the firm's other distinctions. In May, it won the "Russia Law Firm of the Year" award.

Before it gets deleted, the law firm representing Donald Trump during his "press conference" earlier.
Gabe Ortíz @TUSK81

Before it gets deleted, the law firm representing Donald Trump during his "press conference" earlier.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The fact went viral on Twitter after it was pointed out by writer Gabe Ortiz.

The award was issued by Chambers & Partners, a group that publishes guides that ranks law firms around the globe.

The award was given by the group to the firm's Moscow office for "excellence in client service, preeminence in the relevant market, notable achievements over the past 12 months, outstanding work, and impressive strategic growth."

"The Moscow team includes seasoned lawyers and specialists with experience throughout the region," Chambers & Partners said in a press release.

Even though the award was given to the Moscow team and Dillon is based in Washington, DC, many people thought it was ironic due to allegations that Trump has ties to Russia.

Link:https://t.co/Fyln58fb67
Gabe Ortíz @TUSK81

Link:https://t.co/Fyln58fb67

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some felt something was afoot.

@TUSK81 @ChambersGuides @MorganLewisLaw
Young Black God @KILLAPAM

@TUSK81 @ChambersGuides @MorganLewisLaw

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But most just trolled.

Beyond parody https://t.co/7sQymMDyRD
Rick Wilson @TheRickWilson

Beyond parody https://t.co/7sQymMDyRD

Reply Retweet Favorite

They basically said SMH.

Trump: “I have nothing to do with Russia” *hands mic to lawyer of a Russian law firm* https://t.co/eMhIfeYE4v
Lee Δrake @BLeeDrake

Trump: “I have nothing to do with Russia” *hands mic to lawyer of a Russian law firm* https://t.co/eMhIfeYE4v

Reply Retweet Favorite

But others said it was unfair to equate Dillon's work with that of the Moscow team's.

@TUSK81 @TheRickWilson Before you go off spreading more #FakeNews, 30secs research will tell you the firm is World… https://t.co/v6Ml8ALarZ
gab.ai/hannibalmoot @hannibalmoot

@TUSK81 @TheRickWilson Before you go off spreading more #FakeNews, 30secs research will tell you the firm is World… https://t.co/v6Ml8ALarZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Does this necessarily mean anything significant?" asked one person.

@TUSK81 Does this necessarily mean anything significant? ML&amp;B is a global law firm with offices all over the world
- @PacificChorus

@TUSK81 Does this necessarily mean anything significant? ML&amp;B is a global law firm with offices all over the world

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has contacted Chambers & Partners for more on the award.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT